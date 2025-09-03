Scanfil invests RM15.8m to expand Johor facility

JOHOR BAHRU: Scanfil, Europe’s largest listed electronics manufacturing company, has invested RM15.8 million to expand and modernise its SRX Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd facility here.

The upgrade boosts production capacity by nearly 50% and reinforces Johor Bahru’s role as a strategic electronic hub in Asia.

The investment strengthens Scanfil’s Asia Pacific operations, which also include SRX Global facilities in Melbourne, Australia. Prior to this expansion, the Malaysian facility operated four automated SMT lines with 170 employees, establishing a solid foundation for future growth.

Embassy of Finland in Malaysia’s deputy head of mission Maiju Lepomaki officiated the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said: “Mida welcomes Scanfil’s expansion and modernisation in Johor Bahru as a significant step forward in advancing Malaysia’s high value manufacturing sector. This investment will attract advanced technologies, create skilled employment opportunities, and strengthen innovation and sustainability across the electronics supply chain.”

He added this initiative is well aligned with Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030 and the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS), which aim to deepen Malaysia’s capabilities in electronics and semiconductors while building long term resilience in the global supply chain.

“This expansion and modernisation are a great showcase of the positive business environment in Malaysia. Due to this predictable and business-friendly environment, SRX Global being a Scanfil company is committed to developing its operations in Johor Bahru with a long-term perspective, and we see great opportunities, especially driven by customers in industrial, and medical technology & life sciences,” said Scanfil CEO Christophe Sut.

“We are excited to unveil the newly expanded and modernised Johor Bahru facility,” said Maiju adding that this investment reflects the strong relationship between Finland and Malaysia and the positive business environment in Malaysia.

The multi-million-ringgit expansion and modernisation mark a significant enhancement to SRX Global’s Johor Bahru operations. The project delivers nearly a 50% increase in production area, introduces an integrated one-stop manufacturing capability covering electronics assembly and complex box-build, and provides capacity for workforce growth beyond the current 170 employees in line with rising demand. The cutting-edge facility design is also aligned with the SRX Global & Scanfil Dream Factory programme, driving data integration, process optimisation, and advanced automation.