KUALA LUMPUR: Shell is reinforcing its sustainability efforts across its business operations as part of a broader strategy to remain competitive and resilient in a fast-changing global energy landscape.

Vice-president for sustainability Karen Westley said the company is aligning environmental and social sustainability with its core values and risk framework, which is among the efforts to navigate the global shift toward cleaner energy.

She said the company has been focusing on simplification through the corporate sustainability reporting directive (CSRD) disclosure process, allowing Shell to tie impacts, risks, and opportunities across sustainability to its enterprise risk framework.

“This has led us to strengthen our governance, systems and standards around sustainability. We have included sustainability as a foundation in our core values alongside safety and care for people,” she said during the plenary session titled “Sustainability Leaders Navigating Geopolitical and Economic Shifts in Energy Companies” at the Energy Asia 2025 Conference today.

Westley said Shell has already achieved key environmental targets, including a 70 per cent cut in methane emissions since 2016, a 60 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions towards its 2030 goal, and a nine per cent fall in net carbon intensity.

It has also met goals on biodiversity protection, water use, and reforestation.

Westley said that in addition to its emissions targets, Shell is working on improving energy access, particularly in Asia.

In November 2024, the company has partnered with three energy giants -- TotalEnergies, Equinor, and BP -- for a US$500 million joint investment commitment (US$1=RM4.23) to create a positive impact on energy access for people in key regions over the coming years.