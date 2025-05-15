Shell Recharge, PRO-NET to widen EV charging network

KUALA LUMPUR: Shell Recharge and Proton New Energy Technology (PRO-NET), a subsidiary of national carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd, have collaborated to simplify EV charging for Malaysian drivers.

Through this collaboration, Proton e.MAS and smart EV drivers can now locate and pay for EV charging at Shell Recharge stations nationwide via the Proton e.MAS and Hello smart apps.

This takes an important step forward in delivering a smoother, integrated, and more convenient charging experience for EV drivers and supports the Malaysian government’s vision of a unified and accessible EV ecosystem.

“At Shell, we believe convenience is key to accelerating EV adoption. We recognise the need to provide EV drivers with intuitive solutions that meet their charging needs, and that is exactly what we are delivering through this collaboration with PRO-NET,” Shell Malaysia general manager, mobility & convenience Seow Lee Ming said.

“By making our sites available on PRO-NET digital platforms, EV drivers now have more ways to locate, navigate, and pay for EV charging at Shell Recharge stations nationwide.

“We strive to work with like-minded partners such as PRO-NET, in exploring opportunities to invest in smart EV solutions, while offering greater value beyond a smoother charging experience. I welcome all Proton e.MAS and smart EV drivers to experience the convenience of charging with Shell Recharge and PRO-NET.”

Shell has been actively expanding its public charging footprint nationwide, including the recently launched high-performance charging (HPC) corridor, which connects the East Coast to the West Coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

This latest integration with PRO-NET reflects Shell’s broader strategy of building a more connected and inclusive EV charging network through strategic partner collaborations while contributing to national efforts to accelerate EV adoption.

PRO-NET CEO Zhang Qiang said the company’ mission goes beyond delivering electric vehicles.

“We are building the future of sustainable mobility. This collaboration with Shell Recharge is another important milestone in realising that vision.

“With over 2,500 charging points now accessible through our Integrated Live Charging Map, which can be accessed both in our vehicles and through the Proton e.MAS and Hello smart apps, we are establishing an ecosystem that eliminates range anxiety.

“By working with forward-thinking partners like Shell, we are not just connecting charging networks but also connecting people to a smarter, more confident EV journey across Malaysia,” he said.