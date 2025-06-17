Short-term rates end steady on BNM operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term interbank rates closed steady today following Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system increased to RM25.99 billion from RM24.91 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds rose to RM22.20 billion from RM20.39 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted a reverse repo tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sell-and-buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities with tenors of one week, one month, and three months.

BNM revised murabahah overnight tender from RM20.4 billion to RM22.2 billion.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM26.0 billion conventional money market tender and a RM22.2 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day maturity.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of June 16, 2025.