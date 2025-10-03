Silicon Connect, UK’s Semiwise in pact to share tech, semiconductor expertise

KUALA LUMPUR: Silicon Connect Sdn Bhd and United Kingdom-based Semiwise Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which will see them sharing their expertise in electronics and semiconductors, as well as technologies.

Silicon Connect CEO Chin Yoong Tatt said the partnership will see the development of a scalable pathway for power electronics modules, offering a comprehensive customer solution that encompasses design modelling, rapid prototyping, process optimisation, and advanced panel-level packaging.

“Advancing 3D interconnect technology is critical for achieving multichip heterogeneous integration, particularly for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence hardware. This includes the development of key processes such as Through-Silicon Vias, hybrid copper bonding, micro-bumping, and wafer-to-wafer bonding, enabling seamless and efficient 3D integration solutions.

“Silicon Connect will engage in the co-creation of ideas for product development and explore joint business opportunities, with plans to set up an office in the UK when opportunity arises,“ he told Bernama after signing the MoU here today.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by Deputy Minister of Investment Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong and UK Minister for Indo-Pacific Catherine West.

According to the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, the partnerships demonstrates the complementarity between the UK's strength in research and development, innovation, intellectual property (IP) and Malaysia's expertise in manufacturing and precision engineering.

Chin said the MoU covers semiconductor training, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor, and power electronics and virtual reality manufacturing fab, enabled by state-of-the-art technology computer-aided design tools from Synopsis. He added that the partnership is a new model of collaboration which will allow both countries to act/collaborate as peers to and complement each other's expertise.

“The UK will be able to provide expertise in IP, innovation and technology, while Malaysia’s strengths in manufacturing and equipment will support scaling up and commercialising these innovations. This partnership synergy will further strengthen Malaysia and the UK’s appeal in the highly competitive semiconductor global supply chain,“ Chin said. – Bernama