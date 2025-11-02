Sime Darby-BYD alliance powers Malaysia’s EV boom

KUALA LUMPUR: Sime Darby Bhd’s automotive arm Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd’s strong partnership with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD Co Ltd has propelled the BYD brand in Malaysia, securing an impressive 46% market share in the EV segment in 2024.

Sime Motors Southeast Asia managing director Jeffrey Gan said this partnership had positioned BYD as the top-selling EV brand in Malaysia since its introduction in December 2022.

He said that with popular models such as the Seal, Atto 3, Dolphin, Sealion 7, and M6, BYD successfully met the diverse needs of Malaysian consumers.

Despite BYD’s dominance, Gan said Sime Motors still sees room for collaboration.

The company is open to working with local manufacturers and charge point operators (CPOs) to help develop Malaysia’s EV ecosystem.

“We currently have 123 charging stations across our network and continue to explore expansion opportunities to improve accessibility and convenience for EV owners,” Gan told SunBiz.

Sime Motors’ success with BYD highlights the effectiveness of its distribution strategy, yet it also underscores a harsh reality — no Malaysian brand currently holds a comparable position in the EV race.

“With Chinese automakers securing an ever-growing market share, local manufacturers face an uphill battle in competing on price, technology, and brand recognition,” Gan said.

He noted that Sime Motors has heavily invested in infrastructure, training, and after-sales support to strengthen BYD’s market position.

While this benefits consumers, it also reinforces the perception that foreign brands are leading Malaysia’s EV revolution.

Gan said it takes strong local partnerships to understand and cater to domestic consumer needs.

He also noted that the Malaysian EV market is undergoing a major shift, driven by the rapid expansion of Chinese manufacturers, including BYD.

“While the strong demand for Chinese EVs signals a positive shift toward green mobility, concerns are growing over the long-term impact on local manufacturers.

“Some fear that Malaysia’s reliance on foreign brands could stifle opportunities for homegrown automakers, making it difficult for them to establish a foothold in the EV market,” Gan said, adding that Chinese EV marques, with their advanced technology, competitive pricing, and aggressive market penetration have propelled EV adoption.

While this is positive for the green mobility initiative, some industry observers warn that this growth may come at the expense of Malaysia’s local automotive sector.

This is because Chinese EV makers have shaken up the industry by offering high-tech, affordable alternatives.

However, their rapid expansion raises concerns about Malaysia’s growing dependency on foreign automakers.

Gan questioned whether these partnerships are enough to keep Malaysia’s auto industry relevant or if the nation is destined to become merely a consumer in a market dominated by Chinese brands.

As competition in the EV sector intensifies, Malaysia stands at a crossroads.

The choices made now will determine whether the country can build a strong local EV industry or if it will continue to be shaped by foreign giants.