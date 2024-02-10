Sime Darby Property tops out Serasi Residences

ARA DAMANSARA: Sime Darby Property Bhd celebrated the topping-out ceremony of Serasi Residences, a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) at Putra Heights Sentral.

This ceremony marked a critical milestone – the completion of the building’s structural phase, symbolising that the project has reached its maximum height and setting the pace for the final stages of construction, anticipated for completion in February 2027.

In total, the development comprises 1,428 freehold serviced apartment units across three blocks. This is complemented by 10 strata retail lots, all of which are sold out. With a GDV of RM455,877,320, Serasi Residences offers a range of unit types from 1+1 one-bedroom to three-bedroom apartments, catering to a diverse demographic from first-time home buyers to small families and young professionals.

Sime Darby Property chief operating officer (integrated development), Datuk Mohd Idris Abdullah said, “The topping out of Serasi Residences marks a key moment in our commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality living spaces that foster vibrant communities. Our focus is on creating spaces that offer convenience, community engagement, and a sustainable lifestyle, which are all integral to the Serasi experience.”

Launched in phases commencing February 2023, the demand for Serasi Residences has been strong, reflecting the deep market appetite for well-located, affordable housing in Malaysia. The initial phase of 507 units in Block 1 achieved a 100% sales take-up within just an hour – underscoring the compelling value proposition it offers. Subsequent phases continued to mirror this success, with nearly 300 units in Block 2 reserved in a single day, culminating in a 98% sales take-up for the non-restricted units in Block 2 by mid-2024.

While the project has been well-received, Serasi Residences continues to offer valuable opportunities for ownership through its Servis Apartmen Mampu Milik (SAMM) units, which are part of an affordable housing scheme managed in collaboration with Lembaga Perumahan dan Hartanah Selangor.

The 1+1 bedroom SAMM units, priced attractively at only RM250,000 feature a modern, spacious, and flexible layout.