PETALING JAYA: Bathroom and kitchen sanitary ware solutions provider Sorento Capital Bhd is expanding into the southern region of Malaysia with the establishment of a “Sorento Concept” showroom in Johor.

The company has budgeted about RM2.5 million to develop this flagship showroom, which is scheduled for completion by the end of this year. The showroom will showcase Sorento’s latest product innovations, including the upcoming premium “Sorento Serene” series.

With the launch of the “Sorento Serene” series, Sorento is strengthening its reach in the premium segment.

Johor has been identified as a strategic growth market for Sorento, supported by government-led initiatives such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

In addition, Johor’s close proximity to Singapore, combined with the favourable ringgit-Singapore dollar exchange rate, enhances the competitiveness of Sorento’s product offerings for both Malaysian and Singaporean consumers.

Managing director Loo Chai Lai said, “The launch of Sorento Concept showroom in Johor is a key milestone in our expansion journey. This showroom will allow us to better serve our customers in Johor while tapping into the Singaporean market. With the region’s rapid growth in property development and infrastructure, we are confident that Sorento is well-positioned to capture rising demand for quality bathroom and kitchen solutions.”

The showroom will serve as a platform to strengthen engagement with dealers, property developers, interior designers and architects.

Loo said they are also investing in brand visibility through upgraded dealer stores, targeted advertising and high-impact billboards, in line with their ambition to build Sorento as a trusted Malaysian brand.

For the financial year ended June 30, 2025 (FY25), Sorento Capital reported revenue of RM179.2 million, an increase of 18.3% from RM151.5 million in FY24, while net profit rose 7.4% to RM26.2 million from RM24.4 million in FY24.

Excluding one-off listing expenses of RM3.1 million, adjusted net profit would have been RM29.3 million. Growth was driven by stronger contributions from both dealer and project-based sales.

“Our results reflect strong fundamentals and the growing demand for Sorento products. With a clear strategy and solid foundation, we are confident of sustaining growth while creating long-term value for our shareholders,” Loo said.