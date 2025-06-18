ISKANDAR PUTERI: The future of artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and next-generation digital technologies depends heavily on robust infrastructure backed by collaborative partnerships between industry and government, said Microsoft’s regional legal director for the Asia-Pacific Jeth Lee.

He said AI advancements are deeply rooted in physical infrastructure such as data centres, which remain essential to supporting growing workloads in the cloud.

“Artificial intelligence doesn’t operate in a vacuum. These workloads run in the cloud and are underpinned by physical data centres,” he said.

Lee was speaking as a panellist at the Nikkei Forum Medini 2025 in the session on Empowering Next-Generation Computing Power - Boost Asia’s Innovation with AI and Data Centres here today.

Lee emphasised the importance of cross-border data flows and regional partnerships, especially with governments like Malaysia’s, which he described as having a “forward-looking digital policy”.

“This cannot be driven by the private sector alone. Public-private partnerships are essential. Countries like Malaysia, with visionary digital initiatives, play a vital role in ensuring we can build infrastructure that is secure, sustainable, and globally connected,” he said.

He added that in the next five to ten years, sustainability, security and governance will become defining pillars of digital development.

“It’s a flight to fundamentals. Beyond economic drivers, we’ll see sustainability and cross-border governance as key to unlocking the true value of AI and other technologies,” he said.

Recently, Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Malaysia West Cloud Region, launched as part of its US$2.2 billion investment in the country.

The new cloud region, located in Greater Kuala Lumpur, will deliver world-class AI datacentre infrastructure and enable organisations to accelerate innovation securely – supporting a future that is inclusive, sustainable and AI-ready.