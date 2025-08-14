Stronger brand strategy, governance and cross-sector collaboration the way forward for businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Strengthening brand narratives, embracing ethical governance and forging collaborative networks were among the key strategies put forward at the National CEO Forum 2025 today as Malaysian businesses grapple with the pressures of an evolving global economy.

According to Interbrand’s 2024 report, brands worldwide have lost US$200 billion (RM939 billion then) in unrealised value over the past two years due to short-term thinking and weak brand focus.

Malaysia, ranked 36th in the Global Soft Power Index 2025 with a score of 46.1, now faces the risk of slipping further if it fails to sharpen its competitive edge.

CTOS Data Systems chief operating officer Lee Shin Mei said brand equity today can “rise or fall faster than ever before”, making structured, data-driven brand management more essential than ever.

“In Malaysia, we are a relationship-driven nation. We tend to trust people we know without checking. But proper governance and due diligence using data are critical to ensure we are working with the right partners and protecting our employees, stakeholders and customers,” she said.

Lee cautioned that entering into collaborations without background checks can expose companies to reputational and financial risks. She recommended that businesses document a step-by-step brand narrative, set clear key performance indicators and include service-level guarantees in agreements.

“Without clarity and measurable commitments, expectations will inevitably fall short. But when everything is agreed upon and documented, both sides can move forward with confidence,” she added.

Deputy Minister for Religious Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Zulkifli Hasan said, “From a dollars-and-cents perspective, the potential is massive. The Islamic banking sector alone is projected to grow from over US$4 trillion today to US$9.75 trillion by 2029. The halal industry, currently valued at US$2 trillion, is forecast to reach US$9.45 trillion by 2034,” he said.

“Islamic business is about serving both the market and the community. Mechanisms like zakat are not optional; they are integral to ensuring wealth is distributed fairly and society benefits,” he said.

He emphasised that Islamic business principles are not exclusive to Muslims, but applicable to all Malaysians and international markets.

KNKV Group chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zurainah Musa said, “Collaboration is the new competition. Companies need each other to share resources and mitigate risk. Even banks collaborate with each other today because it makes it easier to access resources, share costs and achieve their objectives.”

She pointed to Penang’s rise as the “Silicon Valley of the East” as a case study in collaborative growth. “This didn’t happen by chance. It happened because multinationals, SMEs and universities came together to share expertise, infrastructure and opportunities.”

Muslim Insiders Business Chamber president Prof Adam Richman called on businesses regardless of size to join and actively participate in business communities.

“However big your brand is, it’s not a reason to be arrogant. It’s an opportunity to collaborate more,” he said.

He noted that well-managed business communities allow companies to pool resources, combine supply and reduce operational burdens while increasing market reach.

The forum also featured CTOS-led market intelligence briefings on Malaysian brand health, credit trends and consumer confidence outlook for 2026, as well as closed-door roundtables tackling sector-specific brand growth challenges.

The forum themed “Brand Growth and Focus 2026” and jointly organised by KNKV Group, CTOS Data Systems and the Muslim Insiders Business Chamber brought together 200 CEOs, leaders of government-linked companies and policymakers.