SHAH ALAM: Time dotCom announced sustained momentum for the nine-month period ended Sept 30, 2024, with consolidated group revenue rising to RM1,259.6 million, a 7.8% increase over the same period in 2023.

This growth was supported by continued demand for the Group’s data offerings, particularly within the Retail and Wholesale customer segments.

The Group reported profit after tax from continuing operations of RM271.3 million for 9M 2024, an increase of 26.3% against the same period last year, primarily driven by higher overall revenue, higher interest income, operational efficiencies and lower impairments and write-offs despite unrealised forex losses in Q3 2024 of RM68.9 million.

“We’re pleased with our ongoing momentum and remain committed to expanding our network so we can continue delivering an outstanding service experience to our customers,” said Afzal Abdul Rahim, Time’s Commander-in-Chief.

The Group remains optimistic, as it actively monitors developments in the domestic and global landscape for opportunities while mitigating potential risks and uncertainties to ensure long-term growth and overall business sustainability.

In line with this, the Group remains dedicated to expanding network coverage, improving operational efficiencies and enhancing its go-to-market strategies to deliver innovative

solutions to the market.