Tanco signs agreement with CCCC Dredging for smart AI container port in Port Dickson

KUALA LUMPUR: Tanco Holdings Bhd (THB), through its 79%-owned subsidiary Midports Holdings Sdn Bhd (MHSB), signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with CCCC Dredging Southeast Asia Sdn Bhd (CDSA), a subsidiary of China-based CCCC Dredging (Group) Co Ltd (CDCL).

This agreement formalises CDSA’s role as the professional consultant for designing and engineering Malaysia’s first smart artificial intelligence (AI) container port in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

The agreement establishes the framework for CDSA to provide comprehensive design services for the smart AI port, which includes conceptual design, front-end engineering design (Feed), and detailed engineering.

These services will encompass key aspects such as the wharf, approach bridges, harbour basin, and storage yards, positioning the smart AI container port as a modern infrastructure project that will enhance Malaysia’s role in global maritime logistics.

THB group managing director Datuk Sri Andrew Tan Jun Suan said CDSA’s deep industry expertise and proven track record in global port development will be instrumental in ensuring the successful design and execution of Malaysia’s first smart AI port.

“This project reflects our commitment to innovative infrastructure and enhances Malaysia’s position in international trade,“ he said.

The smart AI container port in Port Dickson is part of THB’s broader vision to establish a modern maritime hub in Southeast Asia, leveraging the latest technologies and AI solutions.

The project is strategically located on a 480-acre landbank, with natural deep-water access exceeding 21 meters, allowing it to accommodate the world’s largest container ships.

Once completed, the port will significantly bolster Malaysia’s logistics infrastructure, creating new industrial zones and fostering economic growth.

In addition, existing and upcoming comprehensive transportation networks, including ECRL, will further enhance Midport as a significant Southeast Asia transhipment hub.

CDCL group chairman and chairman of China Dredging Association Liu Yongman said Malaysia is at the heart of Southeast Asia and a vital part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Southeast Asia’s population is approximately 696 million.

“Our Midport project is in a strategic area in the middle of the Straits of Melaka. Our partnership with THB for the smart AI container port marks the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

“With our advanced technologies and expertise in dredging and port development, we are confident that this project will enhance Malaysia’s logistics capabilities and contribute to both nations’ prosperity.

“We are committed to working closely with Tanco Holdings to bring this innovative port to life,” he said.

As THB continues to make strides in developing Malaysia’s first smart AI port, this MoA marks another key step in the group’s journey towards transforming the region into a central maritime and industrial hub worldwide.