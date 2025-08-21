Tealive unites Malaysians with iconic durian drinks

PETALING JAYA: Tealive, Southeast Asia’s lifestyle tea brand, is celebrating this National Day-Malaysia Day season with a limited-time durian drink series inspired by Malaysians’ love for the King of Fruits.

Available now at Tealive outlets nationwide, the Durian Limited-Time Offer (LTO) range features three indulgent creations crafted from premium D24 durians: Snowy Bang Bang Durian Milk Tea (RM13.90), Bang Bang Durian Milk Kaw Kaw (RM13.90), and Jasmine Durian Light Milk Tea (RM11.90).

Each cup blends a familiar flavour with the lifestyle tea culture that Tealive has popularised across Southeast Asia.

The LTO series will be officially launched at Tealive’s Durian Beats Festival on August 22 at Lanai@Matic, Jalan Ampang here.

This LTO series has been recognised as part of the Hari Kebangsaan Hari Malaysia (HKHM) 2025 celebrations, themed Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni.

The festival will feature music, comedy, and cultural activities, with Khairy Jamaluddin, former Cabinet Minister and now co-host of the Keluar Sekejap podcast, headlining with a special DJ set.

Loob Holding founder and CEO Bryan Loo said the durian series was to honour an iconic Malaysian treasure while appealing to modern lifestyles.

“Durian is one of Malaysia’s unifying symbols, instantly recognisable and celebrated here and abroad. This Merdeka season, we’re capturing that pride in drinks that are bold, distinctive, and unmistakably Malaysian,” he said.