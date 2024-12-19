Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Going Viral
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Going Viral
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Log In
Log In
Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Going Viral
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Your Title
Business
TM to collaborate with Petronas and Gentari on digital transformation, sustainable innovation
PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), through TM One, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), through Petronas Digital Sdn Bhd, and Petronas’ clean energy arm Gentari Sdn Bhd to drive digital transformation and sustainable innovation in industries and the country.
SunBiz
19-12- 2024 07:25 PM
From left: Megawati, Yusri, Shaharuddin, Shah Yang, Izwan and TM One executive vice-president Shazurawati Abd Karim at the MoU exchange.
Selangor School Aid Programme: RM26.5m distributed this year - MB
Former cook acquitted of 2018 Plentong murder charge
MOE expands new preschool classes, exceeding 2024 target
MACC’s forensic lab gains international recognition via ISO accreditation
Tengku Permaisuri Selangor calls for stronger media campaigns on animal welfare
Recommended stories
TODAY NEWS
1.
Selangor School Aid Programme: RM26.5m distributed this year - MB
2.
Former cook acquitted of 2018 Plentong murder charge
3.
MOE expands new preschool classes, exceeding 2024 target
4.
MACC’s forensic lab gains international recognition via ISO accreditation
5.
Tengku Permaisuri Selangor calls for stronger media campaigns on animal welfare