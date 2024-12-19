Your Title
TM to collaborate with Petronas and Gentari on digital transformation, sustainable innovation

PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), through TM One, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), through Petronas Digital Sdn Bhd, and Petronas’ clean energy arm Gentari Sdn Bhd to drive digital transformation and sustainable innovation in industries and the country.

From left: Megawati, Yusri, Shaharuddin, Shah Yang, Izwan and TM One executive vice-president Shazurawati Abd Karim at the MoU exchange.