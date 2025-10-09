Top Glove delivers strong sales revenue, earnings growth for FY2025

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Corporation Bhd charted notable gains in profit and sales volume for its financial year 2025 ended Aug 31, 2025 (FY2025), delivering a year of accelerating growth and expanding profitability, amid a challenging and competitive landscape.

The group posted sales revenue of RM3.5 billion, an increase of 39% year-on-year (y-o-y). Profit before tax (PBT) strengthened to RM154 million, surging 597% from FY2024, while sales volume rose 55% y-o-y.

For the fourth quarter of FY2025 (Q4’25), the group recorded sales revenue of RM890 million, up 7% y-o-y against an intensely competitive backdrop. PBT came in at RM48 million, expanding 700% versus Q4’24. Meanwhile, sales volume grew steadily by 30% compared with the corresponding quarter in FY2024.

The group’s improved performance was primarily attributed to stronger glove demand, which continued to gain momentum throughout FY2025. Enhanced cost management also enabled more competitive pricing, lifting Sales Volume, which in turn boosted utlisation rate to about 75% of running capacity in August.

The resulting operating leverage served to enhance cost efficiency, while favourable raw material prices helped cushion the impact of a weaker US dollar. These gains were supported by ongoing initiatives to optimise quality and cost efficiency, enabling the group to deliver a stronger set of results.

Having seen a return to profitability, Top Glove declared a final dividend for FY2025 amounting to RM38.5 million, payable on Dec 15, while maintaining a prudent balance with reinvestment needs to sustain growth.

Top Glove noted that it concluded FY2025 with a solid set of numbers amid a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous global environment. Harnessing this growth momentum, the group is poised to reinforce its global presence, with a clear focus on increasing its US market share significantly by FY2026. This strategic push will serve to mitigate the mounting competition in non-US markets while reinforcing the group’s upward trajectory.

Top Glove said it remains optimistic on the long-term prospects of the glove industry, underpinned by its essential role across healthcare, industrial and food and beverage sectors. While mindful of ongoing challenges which include heightened competition, labour shortage and the rising cost of doing business, it is well able to overcome these pressures through robust quality and cost optimisation initiatives.

Top Glove executive chairman Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai commented, “Top Glove has skillfully navigated a challenging environment to conclude FY2025 on a positive and profitable note. The glove business is challenging and competitive especially on an international level; and we must expect and prepare for this reality. External factors are strong, and to overcome them, we must be even stronger internally.

“With our improved cost structure, we are also better prepared to take on competition from foreign players who will be operating from Asean countries, where a more level playing field is expected. Supported by our ongoing quality and cost efficiency initiatives, the group is well placed to build on the progress of FY2025, steadily reestablish its industry influence, and deliver sustainable growth in FY2026 and beyond.”