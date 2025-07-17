Toshiba launches 1800V automotive photorelay for EVs and energy storage

KUALA LUMPUR: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has launched the TLX9165T, an automotive photorelay designed for high-voltage battery systems with an output withstand voltage of 1800V.

Mass production and shipments of the device, packaged in a 10-pin SO16L-T format, have commenced.

The TLX9165T is tailored for battery management systems (BMS) in electric vehicles, where it monitors charge levels and ensures electrical insulation between high-voltage batteries and the vehicle chassis.

Toshiba stated, “It is also applicable to energy storage systems (ESS) used in renewable energy infrastructure, which operate with voltage levels similar to EV battery systems.”

With the EV industry transitioning from 400V to 800V battery architectures for faster charging and extended range, photorelays must now withstand at least 1600V.

The TLX9165T meets this demand by incorporating a newly developed high-voltage MOSFET.

The SO16L-T package features a resin with a Comparative Tracking Index (CTI) of 600 or higher, complying with IEC 60664-1 standards.

It provides a creepage distance of 7.5mm or more on the light receiver side, enabling a rated operating voltage of 1500V.

Toshiba highlighted that the product maintains the same pin pitch and layout as existing SO16L-T models, simplifying integration into existing circuit designs.

Toshiba plans to expand its photorelay lineup for automotive and industrial applications, reinforcing safety and efficiency in high-voltage environments. - Bernama