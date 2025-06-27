Transfer of listing to Main Market a step forward for Unique Fire

PETALING JAYA: Unique Fire Holdings Bhd, a fire protection systems and safety equipment provider, has transferred its listing to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities.

The company’s transition from Bursa Malaysia’s ACE Market to the Main Market on Thursday comes less than three years after its initial public offering (IPO) in August 2022.

Executive director Datuk Marcus Liew Kang Leong expressed his pride in the company’s achievement in transferring to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia.

“The transfer of listing of the company marks a step forward in our journey since 1997, where my father founded the company and established ourselves as one of the leading providers of fire protection systems and safety equipment in Malaysia.

“We are humbled to receive such an overwhelming response from everyone around us throughout this significant journey. This is one of the most rewarding accomplishments for Unique Fire,“ he said in a statement.

Liew said that since the company’s IPO for its listing on the ACE Market in August 2022, Unique Fire has made strong strides in financial performance and operational growth.

Revenue rose from RM75.74 million in financial year 2022 (FY22) to RM104.68 million in FY24, with net profit increasing from RM5.64 million to RM8.13 million.

“We’ve expanded our production capacity by more than 200%, increased storage space by nearly 68%, and integrated a warehouse management system.

“Geographically, we’ve opened two new offices in Johor Bahru and Penang to enhance the company’s market presence in both the northern and southern regions,“ he said.

Liew said sustainability remains key, with rooftop solar photovolataic systems reducing utility costs, while workforce and product range continue to grow.

“These milestones reflect our readiness for the Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market. This is a new chapter for us, and our journey is far from over.

“With years of industry experience, we will continue our ongoing efforts to expand our product range to cater to consumers’ ever-changing needs.

“We are excited for what lies ahead, and Unique Fire is confident in our proven ability to consistently build a solid foundation that supports our continued growth,” Liew said.

Unique Fire is primarily involved in the assembly, manufacture and distribution of active fire protection systems, equipment and accessories for built environments, such as fire suppression systems, fire extinguishers, fire hose reels, fire hoses, fire alarms and detection devices.

Unique Fire also manufactures and distributes custom graphics for fire extinguishers.