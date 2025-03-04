KUALA LUMPUR: Building construction company Tuju Setia Bhd has secured a RM264 million contract from MKH Bhd (MKH) to construct the Residensi Naluri, a high-rise apartment project in Mahkota Cheras, bringing the company’s order book to RM2.1 billion.

Tuju Setia said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today that the contract, awarded by Danau Saujana Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of MKH, designates it as the main contractor for the 34-month project, with the construction start date to be confirmed shortly.

“The latest contract marks the company’s first project win in 2025 and the second awarded by MKH, following Jernih Residence.

“The company also has a solid project pipeline, with earnings visibility through to 2028,” Tuju Setia said.

Tuju Setia managing director Wee Eng Kong said the company is hopeful of securing more quality projects, pointing to its track record of delivering results despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“Coupled with our active tender book, the record-high order book positions us well to deliver better performance this year and in the coming years, through to the financial year 2028,” he said.

Residensi Naluri, a freehold development consisting of two 30-storey blocks and two 37-storey blocks, will feature various amenities, car parks, and an iconic surau, and is located near the MRT Bandar Tun Hussein Onn station, several schools and major highways.