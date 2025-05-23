RECENTLY, an incident involving a beggar asking motorists for donations sparked backlash after a driver’s offer of coins was rejected.

The location where the incident took place was not disclosed.

In a video posted on Facebook, the beggar approached one of the cars, and the driver rolled down the window and offered some coins.

However, the beggar declined the coins, as shown in the video, and moved on to other motorists.

The viral clip sparked outrage, with netizens questioning the beggar’s intentions after refusing the coins, which were shown to be worth RM1.

One user speculated that the beggar may have rejected the coins due to “logistical” reasons, suggesting it could be difficult to carry around large amounts of coins. The user also alleged that beggars prefer banknotes so they can deposit their earnings via cash deposit machines.

Others expressed frustration, stating they would no longer give money to beggars after witnessing what they perceived as “ungrateful” behaviour.

Several users further speculated that the beggar might be a foreign national, alleging that some target Malaysians due to their perceived generosity.