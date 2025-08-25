U Mobile and MRCA collaborate to digitalise Malaysia’s retail sector

PETALING JAYA: U Mobile, Malaysia’s newest 5G network provider, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) as a corporate patron for the 2025/2026 term.

This initiative will see U Mobile play a key role in accelerating the digitalisation of Malaysia’s retail sector.

“U Mobile is pleased to partner MRCA to digitalise the retail sector in line with Malaysia’s digital transformation goals. Through this latest initiative, we look forward to over 600 retail brands and 40,000 outlets benefitting from our ULTRA5G experience that will enable smart retail solutions such as cashless payment systems and smart inventory management. We believe U Mobile is in best position to support retail sector to enhance their efficiency, customer experience and competitiveness as we aim to deliver the widest and deepest 5G coverage in Malaysia by prioritising indoor as well as outdoor coverage,” said U Mobile chief sales officer Alex Tan.

The collaboration was formalised at the opening ceremony of Franchise Expo Malaysia 2025 last week between Tan and and MRCA president Datuk Dr Ken Phua.

In line with U Mobile’s 5G network expansion plan, the company recently launched ULTRA5G at Berjaya Times Square in Kuala Lumpur where its headquarters is situated, making the mall the first fully 5G-enabled shopping mall in Malaysia.