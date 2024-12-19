U Mobile lauded by Frost & Sullivan for playing key role in narrowing digital divide

PETALING JAYA: Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the mobile services industry and, based on its findings, recognises U Mobile with the 2024 Malaysian Company of the Year Award.

In a statement, it said U Mobile recognises the local community’s need for fast and reliable connectivity and its role in promoting digitalisation for the next generation.

As part of its vision to be Malaysia’s favourite mobile and digital services provider, it added, U Mobile is committed to bringing the benefits of 5G technology to consumers, enterprises, and the public sector, and enabling the digital infrastructure needed to drive digital adoption.

It said U Mobile innovates so that its products and services offer unbeatable value at accessible price points.

“It provides seamless, unlimited connectivity to the masses with various options tailored to different needs and budgets. The company has maintained its prepaid stronghold for many years, ranking high with consumers and evidenced by its consecutive awards for its prepaid plans. U Mobile’s revised data speeds and Fair Usage Policy for its award-winning prepaid range push boundaries with seamless streaming, gaming, and browsing, raising industry standards in customer experience,” said Frost & Sullivan.

In East Malaysia, it said, U Mobile launched U Borneo plans specifically designed to meet the needs of East Malaysian subscribers with up to 2,000 GB 5G data for only RM15 monthly. Across all its product offerings, U Mobile has successfully provided the best value for the price despite market challenges, as seen by its increasing revenue, postpaid subscribers, and broadband subscriber numbers.

For enterprises, U Mobile constructed a product offering portfolio that looks into the needs of big and small businesses. A highlight and critical differentiator is the monthly complimentary global roaming, which is capped only after 15 GB and incoming calls from 63 destinations.

“This enables its micro-SME customers to stay connected with their partners without incurring bill shock or incurring high travel claims. Other innovative enterprise service offerings include its U Biz Fibre 10Gbps offering, which provides uninterrupted connectivity with complimentary secure DNS. As Malaysia’s fastest business fiber plan, U Biz Fibre 10Gbps aligns with U Mobile’s ambition to drive digitalisation for enterprises by providing a plan designed to handle data-intensive tasks that support technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive high-definition media,” said Frost & Sullivan.

Further, it added, leveraging its network and emerging technologies, U Mobile also has a portfolio of enterprise solutions aimed at reaping the benefits of digital transformation for businesses, such as U Biz dedication internet access (DIA) service, U Biz P2P (point-to-point), and U Biz Private Network.

Mei Lee Quah, director of ICT research at Frost & Sullivan, observed, “By leveraging 5G technology, U Mobile has shown effort and dedication to shaping a digitally inclusive future with enterprises and supporting Malaysia’s ambition to be a digitally enabled and technology-driven nation is starting to bear fruit, with early results showing promising outcomes.”

Over the past year, she said, U Mobile rolled out many new plans to address market needs and entered into multiple partnerships to tap into 5G’s potential. The company’s efforts to innovate will likely receive a boost from technology upgrades; with better technological capabilities and a wider scope, the company can make an even bigger impact on the local community and the country’s growth.