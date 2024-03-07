U Mobile offering double the speeds for unlimited U Prepaid plans

PETALING JAYA: U Mobile is offering double the speeds for all its award-winning unlimited U Prepaid plans, which consist of U25, U35, U40 and U50.

With the upgrade, the U Prepaid plans not only offer the fastest speeds across all unlimited data plans in the market, but also feature higher Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits so that subscribers can enjoy a truly unbeatable connectivity experience.

The upgrades are significant across all plans. The U25 plan now boasts speeds of 6Mbps, up from 3Mbps, and sees its FUP limit increased from 30GB to 40GB. The speeds of the U35 and U40 plans have been boosted from 6Mbps to 12Mbps, whilst U50 plan now offers speeds of 24Mbps, previously 12Mbps. For U35, U40 and U50, FUP limit is maintained at 200GB, which is the highest in the market for its category.

The upgraded U Prepaid plans underline U Mobile’s commitment to provide quality connectivity and unbeatable value for all Malaysians, in line with the telco’s vision to be Malaysia’s favourite digital services partner.