UK and US sign nuclear power deal to fast-track projects and cut Russian ties

LONDON: Britain and the United States will sign an agreement to accelerate the development of new nuclear power projects during President Donald Trump’s state visit.

The partnership promises faster regulatory approval and several new private sector investment deals for nuclear projects as the UK strives to meet net zero and energy security targets.

This announcement coincides with Trump’s arrival in Britain for a historic second state visit, following his previous hosting by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 during his first term.

Under the agreement, Britain and the US will mutually recognise each other’s safety assessments on new reactor designs, reducing nuclear project licensing time from three to four years down to just two years.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that this partnership sets the UK “on course to a golden age of nuclear” energy development.

The UK has intensified its focus on nuclear power expansion since the start of the Ukraine conflict, prioritising energy security while facing an ageing fleet of power stations.

Britain confirmed the partnership agreement includes plans to “eliminate any last dependencies on Russian nuclear material by the end of 2028” thereby further squeezing Russian leader Vladimir Putin out of the energy market.

Several commercial agreements were announced simultaneously, including between US firm X-energy and British Gas owner Centrica to construct up to 12 advanced modular reactors in Hartlepool, northeast England.

US company Holtec, France’s EDF and British firm Tritax will collaborate to develop data centres powered by small modular reactors.

Small modular reactors are specifically designed to reduce both the costs and complexity associated with building traditional nuclear power stations.

The partnership further encompasses enhanced cooperation between the two nations on experimental programmes for nuclear fusion technology.

Nuclear fusion technology aims to provide emissions-free electricity without generating nuclear waste, representing a potential breakthrough in clean energy production.

Britain previously pledged billions of pounds in investment during June to revitalise its nuclear energy sector, including significant funding for the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant. – AFP