Unique Fire, Shanghai Mosafe in pact to form joint venture in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Unique Fire Holdings Bhd, a fire safety and protection company, has entered into an agreement with Shanghai Mosafe Equipment Co Ltd to form a joint venture company, known as Unique Mosafe Sdn Bhd (UMSB), in Malaysia.

Unique Fire will have 60% ownership stake in the joint venture company, while the remaining 40% will be owned by Shanghai Mosafe.

UMSB will manufacture, distribute, sell and supply fire sprinklers worldwide. The partnership aims for widespread market penetration, distributing sprinklers not only in Southeast Asia but also in all other regions worldwide.

Unique Fire’s subsidiary, Unique Fire Industry Sdn Bhd (UFI), will spearhead the production process and oversee the day-to-day operations, while Shanghai Mosafe will provide technical expertise and sharing of knowledge to facilitate the successful Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certification. The UL certification serves as a testament to the product’s reliability, quality and compliance with safety regulations.

Unique Fire managing director Liew Sen Hoi said, “This strategic partnership with Mosafe perfectly complements our core business in assembling, manufacturing and distributing active fire protection systems, equipment and accessories. By fostering a collaborative partnership with a leading foreign player that has established its footprint in international markets, we are expanding our reach to customers globally. Malaysia’s prime location in Southeast Asia provides an ideal base for efficient distribution across this region.”

By leveraging on the expertise and resources from both parties, he added, they plan to continuously innovate and establish themselves as a key player within the fire safety industry. By complying with UL certification, he said they can ensure that their products meet stringent safety standards.