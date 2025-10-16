Rapid KL to boost train services for ASEAN Summit 2025 in Kuala Lumpur

PETALING JAYA: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd is ready to increase train numbers and frequency for the ASEAN Summit 2025 from October 26 to 28.

Acting chief executive officer Nor Azmi Mohd Yusof said the company will review its operating schedule and extend peak hours if required.

“We will operate as usual during the ASEAN Summit, but are aware that several main routes will be closed,” he told a press conference.

He confirmed that Rapid KL will deploy additional trains and extend peak-hour frequency to accommodate passengers if necessary.

Several major roads and highways in the capital will be closed in stages during the summit period.

The KLCC area is expected to experience heavy traffic, prompting authorities to encourage public transport use.

Nor Azmi also announced the completion of 27 new train sets for the Kelana Jaya Line in December last year.

Automatic platform gates for the KL Monorail Line were also fully installed at the same time.

He added that the tender and contractor appointment for platform gates on the Ampang and Kelana Jaya lines are ongoing.

Installation on these two lines is expected to begin at the end of this year and be completed within 16 months.

“These two lines are the only ones without automatic platform gates,” he noted.

Temporary barriers covering up to 70% of the platform area have been installed to reduce fall risks.

Rapid KL is also reviewing its feeder bus routes and coordinating with police for smooth operations.

These efforts aim to achieve an average of 1.35 million daily passengers by December.

The company is improving crisis management training to keep frontline staff prepared.

It is also strengthening the role of Incident Commanders for better coordination during service disruptions. – Bernama