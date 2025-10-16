First integrated EV charging hub to be built at Seremban R&R

SEREMBAN: Malaysia’s first integrated electric vehicle charging hub will be constructed at the North–South Expressway southbound Rest and Relax area in Seremban with an estimated cost of 12 million ringgit.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi stated the project is scheduled for completion in 2027, aligning with the government’s policy to accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy and mobility.

He explained that this complex will integrate with existing facilities at Seremban R&R to accommodate the growing number of electric vehicles on Malaysian roads.

Nanta emphasised that rest areas are no longer viewed merely as places to stop, rest, or refuel but as comprehensive service destinations.

PLUS Malaysia Bhd and Yinson GreenTech announced a collaboration through Terra ChargEV Sdn Bhd to develop this electric vehicle hub.

The minister confirmed the development will transform highway rest areas into mobility service destinations integrating evolving user needs across food, beverage, and modern public facilities.

He revealed the hub will be equipped with 20 fast-charging points alongside public amenities including restrooms, a prayer room, and energy-efficient lighting.

This electric vehicle hub will feature high-performance fast chargers capable of delivering up to 350 kilowatts while incorporating solar infrastructure to demonstrate renewable energy commitment.

Nanta added that the project will positively impact the economy and communities by creating jobs while improving quality of life through user-friendly, eco-friendly facilities.

The government remains committed to establishing 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations nationwide by the end of 2025, with PLUS contributing significantly to this expansion.

Currently, 140 fast-charging points exist across all Malaysian highways, including 114 points on PLUS routes, helping reduce range anxiety among electric vehicle users.

An additional 50 electric vehicle charging points will be established next year across the nation’s highway network to further support electric mobility.

PLUS Malaysia Bhd chairman Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif confirmed the southbound Seremban R&R was selected to add value to the stop’s redevelopment as Malaysia’s first sustainable rest area. – Bernama