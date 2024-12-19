Wan Hai, Interasia mark ‘two million TEUs in a single year’ milestone at Northport

PETALING JAYA: Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, a member of MMC Group, celebrated a historic milestone today as Taiwan-based shipping lines Wan Hai Lines (M) Sdn Bhd and Interasia Lines (M) Sdn Bhd achieved a combined throughput of two million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in a single year at Northport in Port Klang.

“Wan Hai has recorded remarkable growth since achieving its one-million-TEU milestone in 2015 at Northport. Meanwhile, Interasia has established a strong presence and is steadily increasing their market share at Northport. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to both Wan Hai and Interasia on this significant achievement of two million TEUs. This milestone reflects the growing strength and potential of Intra-Asia trade, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to support the expansion plans of our partners.” said MMC Port Holdings Sdn Bhd CEO Datuk Azman Shah Mohd Yusof.

Wan Hai commenced its Singapore/Malaysia service at Northport, (then known as Klang Container Terminal or KCT) in 1989 and has grown significantly ever since, now being Northport’s biggest customer in terms of container throughput. Interasia commenced operations at Northport with the introduction of its Indonesia/Malaysia Express service in 2006. Today, Interasia is one of Northport’s top customers.

Wan Hai Malaysia chief representative Marvin Lin said Port Klang remains a crucial transshipment hub for Wan Hai and they are delighted to celebrate this remarkable achievement of two million TEUs with Northport.

“With the addition of our newly built vessels in the coming years, we are confident that Wan Hai and Northport will continue to grow and embark on an exciting new chapter together,” he added.

Interasia Lines Taiwan president Jeff Lo said they remain enthusiastic and optimistic about the future, and look forward to continuing their collaboration with Northport and MMC Ports to achieve even greater success together.