Web Bytes is now known as Xilnex Holdings

PETALING JAYA: Web Bytes Sdn Bhd, a retail management software company and a subsidiary of GD Express Carrier Bhd (GDeX), has changed its name to Xilnex Holdings Sdn Bhd to accelerate its transformation into a regional technology leader in retail solutions, with expanded operations in the Philippines, Cambodia and Vietnam.

“Our evolution into Xilnex Holdings aligns with our strategic focus on Southeast Asia’s dynamic retail sector. It symbolises our commitment to provide innovative and adaptable solutions for retail businesses looking to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape,” said Xilnex Holdings Sdn Bhd CEO Ooi Boon Sheng.

In a statement today, the company said its recent success in the Philippines has been a significant milestone.

Since launching operations there earlier this year, the company’s platform has already been adopted by over 300 retail outlets.

As Xilnex Holdings scales its regional footprint, the company is also doubling down on customer support enhancements, recognising the vital role of customer satisfaction in sustainable growth. The organization has undertaken strategic initiatives to improve its technical support, providing the support team with additional resources to enhance service delivery to clients in Malaysia and throughout Southeast Asia.

“Customer support is at the heart of our service model. As we grow, our commitment to supporting our clients’ success grows with us,” said Ooi.

Backed by GDeX, Xilnex Holdings is positioned for ongoing innovation and leadership in the retail software space. In Cambodia, more than 50 retail brands with more than 200 outlets now use Xilnex. Among them are Tealive, Gongcha and Chatime. In the Philippines and Vietnam, brands using Xilnex are Pickup Coffee, Seattle’s Best Coffee and Kenny Rogers Roasters. In Malaysia, Xilnex solutions are used at all international airports, and by Marrybrown, ZUS Coffee, Taco Bell, Texas Fried Chicken, A-Look Eyewear, Gintell, Ecoshop, Alpro Pharmacy, among others.