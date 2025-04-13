Wholesale and retail trade registers RM148.3 billion sales in February

PETALING JAYA: The wholesale and retail trade recorded total sales of RM148.3 billion in February 2025, marking a year-on-year growth of 5.1%, said Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

“The increase in sales for February was mainly driven by the retail trade and the wholesale trade sub-sectors. Retail trade recorded total sales of RM65.2 billion, an increase of RM3.6 billion with a year-on-year growth of 5.9%. Wholesale trade registered total sales of RM65.5 billion, an increase of RM3.3 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 5.3%. During the same period, the motor vehicles sub-sector recorded sales amounting to RM17.6 billion, an increase of RM0.3 billion or 1.5% year-on-year.”

Mohd Uzir highlighted that the growth in the retail trade sub-sector was primarily driven by robust performance across various categories. Retail sales in non-specialised stores increased by 5.9% to RM25 billion, while retail sales in specialised stores saw a growth of 5.5%, reaching RM13.8 billion in February.

Additionally, retail sales of household goods rose by 4.6% to RM7.4 billion, with the growth largely attributed to increased demand for building materials and hardware products. The surge in retail activities can be largely explained by pre-Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri purchases of essential items. Moreover, retail sales of cultural and recreational goods increased by 8.6%, reaching RM2.9 billion. This growth was driven by heightened spending on school supplies ahead of the new academic session, which began in mid-February.

In February, the wholesale trade sub-sector continued to display strong resilience, underpinned by sustained domestic demand for essential goods and household-related products.

According to Mohd Uzir, growth in the segment was particularly driven by other specialised wholesale trade, which increased by 3.7% to RM24.6 billion, mainly attributed to higher demand for hardware materials. These materials were commonly used by households for furnishing and redecorating homes in anticipation of the upcoming festive season. Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco also increased in this month with 6.3% year-on-year to RM13.3 billion.

This growth was largely supported by stronger consumer spending on food-related products in preparation for Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Meanwhile, wholesale of household goods expanded by 5.1% to RM13.7 billion, driven by increased demand for clothing, jewellery and pharmacy-related items, further reflecting positive consumer sentiment ahead of festive celebrations.

During the same period, motor vehicles sub-sector recorded an increase in sales compared to February last year, supported by sales of motor vehicle parts and accessories, which rose by 2.7% to RM5 billion. This was followed by sales, maintenance and repair of motorcycles, which grew by 8.2% to RM1.2 billion. Sales of motor vehicles also contributed to the rise in this group, with an increase of 0.2% to RM8.9 billion. A similar trend was reported by the Road Transport Department, which recorded 67,327 vehicle registrations, a slight increase compared to 66,935 registrations in the same month of the previous year.

Online retail sales in February showed an increase, with the index rising by 8.5% year-on-year, driven by various festive promotions and back-to-school preparations. After seasonal adjustment, the index recorded a month-on-month decline of -2.1%.

In terms of volume index, wholesale and retail trade recorded a year-on-year increase of 3.9%. This growth was mainly driven by the wholesale trade sub-sector, which rose by 4.9%, followed by retail trade with a 4.3% increase. In contrast, the motor vehicles sub-sector recorded a decline of -0.8%. After seasonal adjustment, the volume index posted a month-on-month increase of 1.8% compared to January.

Looking ahead, the sector is expected to sustain its growth momentum, supported by stable domestic consumption and seasonal festive spending. Continued positive consumer sentiment is also anticipated to reinforce the sector’s outlook in the near term.