WTCKL wins Industry Outstanding Award for business events excellence

KUALA LUMPUR: World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) has been awarded the Industry Outstanding Award (Service) by the Federation of Malaysian Business Associations (FMBA).

The recognition highlights WTCKL’s dedication to excellence in the business events sector during the Malaysia Industry Award 2025 (MINDA 2025).

Group managing director Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim stated that the award underscores the centre’s commitment to innovation and client-focused experiences.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award, which not only recognises our team’s unwavering commitment to service excellence but also defines WTCKL’s prominent role as a pioneer in Malaysia’s convention centre landscape,” he said.

MINDA 2025 was held alongside the ASEAN Business Community Development Forum and ASEAN Business Networking Minds. - Bernama