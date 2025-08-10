Malaysia to tackle concert ticket scalping with new measures

JOHOR BAHRU: The Communications Ministry is working with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to combat the rising problem of concert ticket scalping.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching revealed that KPDN is reviewing potential solutions, including drafting new legislation.

She stated that the ministry has consulted event organisers and ticketing companies to develop effective countermeasures.

Teo highlighted that high-demand international concerts, such as G-Dragon’s, often see tickets resold at exorbitant prices.

A recent meeting involving KPDN and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was held to address the issue.

The session explored enforcement strategies and studied international anti-scalping laws for possible implementation.

Teo emphasised that unchecked scalping negatively impacts Malaysia’s entertainment industry. – Bernama