EPF external fund managers deliver record income for 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund's (EPF) panel of external fund managers delivered commendable results in 2023 with a record income of about 22% of overall income despite facing uncertain and challenging markets.

EPF chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir said as at Dec 31, 2023, a total of RM189 billion had been outsourced to external fund managers to be invested in equity and fixed income instruments, representing 17% of the retirement fund’s total investment assets.

“The total funds under management by external equity and fixed income managers have nearly tripled from five years ago,” he said in a statement yesterday to announce the 11 winners at the EPF External Fund Managers Awards 2023.

Ahmad Badri said that in addition to maximising its portfolio-level risk-adjusted returns, the EPF also seeks to empower all its investee companies and external fund managers to deliver positive societal and environmental impacts.

“Their demonstrated dedication to creating lasting values has contributed to the success of the EPF in delivering sustainable returns as the EPF protects members’ retirement well-being,” he said.

The EPF External Fund Managers Awards 2023 recognises these fund managers’ outstanding performance in their respective mandates that are assessed based on sets of quantitative metrics.

The winners include AIIMAN Asset Management Sdn Bhd in the Best Domestic Equity Fund Manager (Shariah) 2023 category, Pheim Asset Management Sdn Bhd (Best Domestic Equity Fund Manager (Conventional) 2023), BNP Paribas Asset Management Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Best Global Bond Fund Manager 2023), and Principal Asset Management Bhd (Best International Equity Fund Manager for MSCI EM Latin America 2023).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management was named Best International Equity Fund Manager for Factor Investing 2023, Abrdn Malaysia Sdn Bhd won Best International Equity Fund Manager for MSCI Ethical Asia (ex Japan ex Malaysia) 2023, and AHAM Capital Asset Management received the Best EPF Domestic Equity Fund Manager 2023 award.

Amundi Aalam Sdn Bhd and Amundi Malaysia Sdn Bhd clinched the Best International Equity Fund Manager for FTSE Shariah World Developed 2023 and Best International Equity Fund Manager for FTSE Ethical World Developed 2023 awards, respectively.

Meanwhile, Amundi secured both the Best EPF Global Equity Fund Manager 2023 and Best EPF External Fund Manager 2023 awards.

For 2023, the EPF delivered a dividend rate of 5.5% with a payout of RM50.33 billion for Simpanan Konvensional and 5.4% with a payout of RM7.48 billion for Simpanan Shariah. Cumulatively, the total payout for 2023 was RM57.81 billion.

This achievement, Ahmad Badri said, was also attributed to the fund managers’ diversification into different asset classes, markets and currencies that had helped the EPF to maintain resilience against market volatilities and safeguard its investment returns. – Bernama