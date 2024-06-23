IJM Construction clinches two contracts worth RM962.3m in total

PETALING JAYA: IJM Construction Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of IJM Corporation Bhd, has secured two contracts worth a total of RM962.3 million.

The projects are the construction of a logistics hub in Shah Alam, Selangor, and a semiconductor manufacturing facility for Siliconware Precision Malaysia in Penang.

IJM Construction secured a RM584.3 million contract from Strategic Sonata Sdn Bhd for the construction of Plot A of a logistics hub at Section 15, Shah Alam. The project involves the construction and completion of six storeys of ramp-up warehouses with offices, a two-storey cafeteria, and all associated ancillary structures and services. The project is expected to be completed within 28 months from the commencement date of June 20 2024.

IJM Corp group CEO and managing director Lee Chun Fai stated: “The logistics sector presents significant growth opportunities, and this project reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable infrastructure. Leveraging advanced construction methods and value engineering, we aim to meet our clients’ evolving needs while maintaining our focus on sustainability and efficiency. This logistics hub project underscores our capability to execute largescale logistics developments that align with our strategic goals and environmental objectives.”

The project aims to achieve GreenRE Gold certification by adopting it as the benchmarking and assessment system for the development. The GreenRE assessment will evaluate the design, construction, and operational phases of the building, ensuring compliance with stringent environmental standards. The certification process focuses on six key pillars: energy efficiency, water efficiency, carbon emission reduction, environmental protection, indoor environmental quality and the integration of other green features.

IJM Construction has also been awarded a RM378 million contract to construct Phase 1 of a semiconductor manufacturing facility for Siliconware Precision Malaysia Sdn Bhd at Bandar Cassia Technology Park, Penang. Siliconware Precision Malaysia is part of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, the world’s largest outsourced semiconductor assembly and test company.

The Phase 1 facility will include a four-storey production building with an office, a centralised utilities building, a warehouse building, a 33kV substation building and a link bridge to support advanced semiconductor production. Construction, which began last month, is scheduled for completion by October 2025.

To accelerate the construction process, IJM Construction will utilise the SMART IBS (Industrialised Building System) solution from IJM IBS Sdn Bhd. The advanced construction method enhances efficiency, reduces construction time, and ensures superior quality by using prefabricated components manufactured in an IR4.0 automated precast system off-site and then assembled on-site. This approach minimises environmental impact and showcases the group’s vertically integrated construction capabilities, ensuring streamlined project execution with high-quality results.

Lee remarked that the rising demand in logistics, warehousing, data centres and electrical and electronics manufacturing presents significant growth opportunities for its future pipeline.

“Our strategic focus on these developments positions us effectively to capitalise on these opportunities. These contract wins demonstrate our ability to deliver complex, fast-track projects that meet the stringent requirements of high-tech industries. We are committed to providing robust infrastructure that supports technological advancements and sustainable development,” he said.

The strong project portfolio has strengthened IJM Construction’s order book to RM7 billion, comprising high-profile private and public sector projects in building construction and civil engineering, ensuring near-term earnings visibility.