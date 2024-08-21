MATTA urges travellers to stay informed following Mpox pheic declaration

KUALA LUMPUR: Travellers are advised to take necessary precautions, and stay updated with news, to ensure a safe journey, said Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) president Nigel Wong.

Wong said that this follows the World Health Organisation’s declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), for the second time, on Aug 14.

He noted that while the Mpox outbreak is significant, it does not currently appear to be having a major impact on travel rates in Malaysia.

“We might observe a slight shift in travel patterns. Although this doesn’t necessarily mean a decrease in overall travel, it could affect the destinations people choose.

“Currently, Mpox seems to be under control. We advise all travellers to take necessary precautions and stay informed through news updates. At present, we do not see a notable shift or drop in travel,” he said during a press conference at MATTA headquarters, today.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry (MOH) announced plans to enhance surveillance at Malaysia’s international entry points and increase advocacy efforts regarding Mpox.

Mpox was first declared a PHEIC on July 23, 2022, and the status was lifted on May 11, 2023.