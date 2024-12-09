$!Award winner and aspiring artist

Tan believes he can make a difference to ‘Concept Art’ and use it in feature films

Tan Jiun Qi, 20 years, a rising talent in ‘Concept Art’ and winner of the ‘Rookie of the Year’ 2024 award, has distinguished himself in many ways, not only through his art book, ‘A reflection of trust’, but also in The One Academy’s (TOA) Hall of Fame, sweeping five awards, the most outstanding being the ‘Best of the Best Craft’. He has been accepted into Birmingham City University, UK to complete his master of arts in feature film, having just completed his diploma at TOA with a major in illustration. Being crowned ‘Rookie of the Year’ in ‘Concept Art’ at the Rookie Awards 2024, considered the world’s leading competition for aspiring creatives to showcase their best skills and abilities, with competitors from America, France, United Kingdom, New Zealand and Singapore, has added to Tan’s image as an upcoming talent. In addition to the highly coveted ‘Best of the Best Craft’, Tan also garnered four accolades in the top of illustration category for character design, digital painting, environment Design, and matte painting in the TOA’s Hall of Fame. As testament to his talent, Tan’s illustrated masterpieces have also been featured in the No.1 art magazine for digital artists, ImagineFX magazine, in their October 2024 issue.

“It still feels unreal to me, being a participant in the Rookie Awards has always been one of my academic goals. Winning this award is a huge pat on the back and means a lot to me as I begin my career as an artist,” said Tan. As a culmination of his three years of study, Jiun Qi has published his first ever art book, ‘A reflection of trust’, which explores his journey toward discovery of his true potential as an artist. Covering 112 pages, the book delves into his thoughts and the various stages of his learning, featuring carefully curated traditional and digital art pieces, along with some of his most cherished works. During the pre-order period, the book received an overwhelming response from the public, including many of his dedicated followers on Instagram ( @jiunqi ). The book will soon be available for purchase in major bookstores. “This book offers a glimpse into my mind, and through it, I hope readers will experience the thrill of creation and connect with the philosophical ideas of world-building, just as I did while crafting these pieces,” added Tan, who launched the book at TOA recently.