Building digital-savvy built environment graduates

Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) continues to strengthen its position by nurturing digital-savvy built environment graduates after officially partnering with two leading digital solutions providers in the built environment space, IME Group of Companies (IME) and Global PCK Solutions Sdn Bhd.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IME, signed on April 7 2025=5 gives TAR UMT students opportunities to adopt, learn, and master cutting-edge architectural building information modelling design software known as ‘Archibald’, during the course of their studies.

TAR UMT signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Global PCK Solutions to grant students’ access to ‘Buildspace’, an all-in-one construction and project management software that has already been widely adopted by several construction companies in the country.

“Through these partnerships, our students - future architects, designers, construction managers, and quantity surveyors - as well as our academic staff will have the opportunity to explore these cutting-edge tools that will enrich their understanding of the built environment industry.

“We are confident this further strengthens our students’ digital competence and enables them to contribute meaningfully to the profession upon entering the workforce after graduation,” said Prof Dato’ Indera Dr Lee Sze Wei, President of TAR UMT.

Executive Vice-President Teoh Jia Yuan represented IME at the MOU signing ceremony together with CEO Chew Fu Keong from Global PCK, TAR UMT alumnus.