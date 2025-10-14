$!Celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival, with a history of over 1,000 years, is one of China’s most beloved cultural traditions. It is a time for family reunion, thanksgiving and reflection. The full moon, round and bright, symbolises harmony and completeness, while the sharing of mooncakes represents unity, good fortune, and togetherness.

The festival which included highlights such as a dragon dance, the 24 Festive Drums performance by SMJK Chung Hwa Klang, the Seafield School Band, cultural song presentations, lantern-making and riddle-guessing competitions, culminated in a procession of 1,000 lanterns.

The evening of culture, light, and community featured captivating performances, interactive traditional activities and a magical lantern procession, which brought together children, families and neighbours in a shared expression of heritage and joy.

The Malaysian Public Library, Research and Development Centre (MPLRDC), in partnership with HELP University (HU), proudly hosted a grand Festival of 1,000 Lanterns in conjunction with its mid-autumn celebration this year.

Lanterns are a central symbol of the Mid-Autumn Festival. Each lantern represents hope and warmth and when joined together, they create a magnificent vision of unity and light. The procession of 1,000 lanterns embodies this spirit of togetherness.

This year’s festival carries a special meaning for HU as it extends joy to underprivileged children from BRDB-Rotary Children’s Residence, Rumah Kasih Harmoni Paya Jaras, and Al-Aliyah International School who joined in the celebration.

Their participation reflects the festival’s deeper purpose – to share light, warmth and inclusion with those who need it most. Lanterns were sold at the event to raise money for the childrens’ homes and for MPLRDC.

Datin Chan Kam Yoke, founder of HU, and chairman of MPLRDC said: “The Festival of 1,000 Lanterns is more than a celebration – it’s a reflection of our community’s spirit. Each lantern shines brightly on its own, but together they create something truly spectacular.

“Tonight we celebrate not just culture and tradition, but also unity, joy and the importance of reaching out to one another. Festivals shine brightest when everyone is included.”

The MPLRDC (originally the Malayan Public Library Association) was established in 1955 and is one of the country’s oldest cultural institutions.

With a collection of over 60,000 volumes in Chinese, Malay, English and translated works, the centre preserves heritage while promoting lifelong learning and community engagement.

Currently located at ELM Business School, within HU’s Damansara Heights campus, MPLRDC continues to serve the public through exhibitions, talks, workshops, reading programmes, and cultural celebrations.

The celebration was made more meaningful with the attendance of Muhammad Izuan Ahmad Kasim, the state assemblyman for Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya.