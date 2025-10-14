Budget 2026 allocates funds for 38 new schools to ease overcrowding

SHAH ALAM: The government has announced the construction of 38 new schools, including nine in Selangor, under Budget 2026 to ensure equitable access to quality education.

This initiative directly addresses the state’s rapid population growth and the resulting pressure on educational infrastructure.

Residents in fast-growing areas like Puncak Alam and Setia Alam have welcomed the move as a long-awaited solution to overcrowded classrooms.

Some parents have been forced to send their children to schools located far from their homes due to a lack of local capacity.

Private sector employee Muhammad Aminuralif Mohd Zoki said most existing schools can no longer accommodate the annual increase in student numbers.

He believes the persistent overcrowding could negatively affect students’ emotions and motivation to learn.

“I believe the construction of new schools will help balance educational needs and ease the pressure on existing infrastructure,” he told Bernama.

The new schools are expected to serve the rising populations in Puncak Alam, Setia Alam, and Bandar Baru Kuala Selangor.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a RM66.2 billion allocation for the Ministry of Education when tabling Budget 2026 last Friday.

This increased allocation includes funding to upgrade existing facilities and construct the 38 new schools nationwide.

Setia Alam resident Fazlisham Aziq described the announcement as a major relief for parents.

He highlighted the challenges of transportation, fuel costs, and child safety associated with long commutes to distant schools.

“I believe the announcement to build a new school here is very much in line with current needs,” said the workshop owner.

Fazlisham also expressed confidence that children are uncomfortable studying in classes with more than 40 students.

The nine new schools in Selangor include five secondary schools and four primary schools.

The secondary schools are SMK Eco Grandeur, SMK Setia Alam 2, SMK Kota Kemuning 2, SMK Cyberjaya 2, and SMK Bukit Puchong.

The primary schools are SK Alam Suria, SK Puchong Permai, SK Taman Desa 3, and SK Pendidikan Khas Kota Damansara. – Bernama