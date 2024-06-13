Collaboration with new universities

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a student exchange agreement (SEA) were signed between UTAR and the Institute of Economy and Trade of Tajik State University of Commerce (IET TSUC) via Zoom on 23 May 2024.

The signatories were UTAR President Ir Prof Dato’ Dr Ewe Hong Tat and IET TSUC Director Assoc Prof Jalilzoda Abdurashit Abdukamol and also present was UTAR Vice President for Internationalisation and Academic Development Ir Prof Dr Goi Bok Min and IET TSUC Deputy Director on Research and International Affairs Assoc Prof Dalerjon Mirpochoev.

Prof Dato’ Ewe said: “It is with great pleasure and excitement that we gather here today virtually, to mark the signing of today’s memorandum of understanding and student exchange agreement with IET TSUC. This is not only a partnership but a commitment to fostering international collaboration and academic excellence.”

He added, “As we embark on this journey together, let us seize this opportunity to cultivate meaningful partnerships, inspire innovation, and empower the next generation of global leaders. Together, we can make a lasting impact on academia and society at large.”

Assoc Prof Jalilzoda said: “We hope that this will establish a sustainable partnership between the teachers, students, and scientists of both universities, and serve as a bridge of friendship between Malaysia and Tajikistan. UTAR is the first partner for our university from Malaysia. We believe that this relationship will bring significant results through cooperation, and that this partnership and friendship will last for many years.”

Also present at the event were IET TSUC Deputy Director on Academic Affairs Assoc Prof Mashokirov Shuhratjon, Faculty of Economics and Innovation Technologies Dean Assoc Prof Sharipov Zokirjon, World Economy Department Head Assoc Prof Muhitdinova Shoira and International Centre and Global Engagement Director Saidqosim Mukhtorov.

UTAR Office of International Affairs (OIA) Director Assoc Prof Dr Lai Soon Onn, OIA Deputy Director Assoc Prof Dr Chen, I-Chi, Division of Corporate Communication and Public Relations Head (Sungai Long Campus) Caryn Ng Kar Yan, and OIA Assistant Managers, Yee Kai Ling and Goo Yi Qun were present as well.