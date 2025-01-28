Empowering the next generation

CURRENTLY Dr Chamila Nishanthi Edward works at the National Institute of Education (NIE) in Sri Lanka as a senior lecturer, having completed her PhD in education (by research), specialising in instructional design and blended learning at the School of Graduate Studies, Management and Science University (MSU) in Shah Alam.

Chamila said the educators at MSU were highly supportive of her studies and were also available to share insights while the campus facilities significantly added to her learning experience.

MSU’s celebration of multicultural events and the diversity of students further enriched her experiences, providing opportunities to engage with local and international students.

“We never felt homesick. The lecturers and students were very helpful and friendly,” Chamila said.

After she graduated, Chamila resumed her work at NIE in Sri Lanka, taking on a pivotal role in the Department of Electronic Dissemination as the department is tasked with enriching the general education through electronic media.

“I joined NIE in 2008. It’s been almost 16 years of working here,” she said. “I was assigned to the Audio Media Centre, a unit equipped with dedicated studios for audio and radio productions.”

Her career began as a programme production producer and during her tenure at NIE, Chamila has created over 3,000 educational supplementary materials, including nearly 1,500 audio productions and a range of videos.

Chamila’s contributions have had a profound impact on enhancing classroom learning through diverse media formats, including TV, radio, and audio programmes.

“We’ve reached a wide audience with our content,” she said. “Our programmes cater to a variety of learners, including students with special needs.”

During the global pandemic, her department played a crucial role in ensuring continuity of education despite the many lockdowns.

Their media content enabled students and teachers to adapt to new technologies and continue learning.

“We became very successful and efficient,” she shared, attributing her ability to manage work and studies to the organisational and time management skills she developed at MSU.

“The learning experience at MSU moulded our character and taught us to approach our work professionally.”

Chamila encourages students to approach their studies and careers with dedication.

“One should be very loyal and dedicated in our job approach, whether as a student or an employee as it gives a purpose to be guided and attain success”, she said.

