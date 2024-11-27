Malaysia’s first Bachelor in Integrated Engineering programme

Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) is set to revolutionise engineering education by becoming the first university in Malaysia to offer the Bachelor of Integrated Engineering with Honours. This groundbreaking programme, scheduled to be offered in 2025, reflects UTP’s commitment to driving innovation in engineering education and addressing emerging global challenges.

Developed in collaboration with industry leaders, top global academic institutions and with the support from the Ministry of Higher Education, Malaysian Qualifications Agency and Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM), this distinctive engineering programme offers a comprehensive interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approach to engineering education.

According to UTP Vice Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, “This programme is a testament to our mission to reimagine engineering education for the future. By blending technical disciplines with humanities, we aim to cultivate engineers who are not only technically adept but also resilient and ethical. We believe that human-centred engineers, equipped with both technical expertise and ethical values, will be the future leaders. Our programme is designed to nurture such individuals, empowering them with the skills and knowledge to address global challenges and create sustainable solutions.”

The Integrated Engineering programme is designed to pioneer a new generation of engineers who are innovators and entrepreneurs, agile pioneers, tech and digital champions, customer-focused proponents, sustainability advocates, and value-driven systems thinkers.

The launch of the programme aligns with the agenda of THE Campus Live Southeast Asia 2024, as UTP aims to spearhead the next generation of institutions, empower the need of changing workforce, and redefine teaching and learning to drive societal transformation.

UTP's Integrated Engineering programme offers diverse benefits. These include an immersive learning environment, industry exposure from year one, a seven-month structured internship facilitated by strong partnerships with industry consortia, international experience in a holistic and inclusive environment, and career promise with leading national and international companies.

The programme is a significant leap towards shaping the future of engineering education in Malaysia, aligning with UTP's vision to be a leading energy and technology university by 2050. By nurturing innovative, adaptable, and ethical engineers, UTP unlocks the potential of the next generation to drive positive change and build a sustainable future for all.

Hosted by UTP, THE Campus Live SE Asia 2024 brought together academic and administrative higher education leaders along with industry partners and policy experts to discuss, debate, and plan how to achieve institutional success.

With a large and increasing youth population in Southeast Asia and continuously evolving job market needs, higher education institutions are uniquely positioned to develop competent and empowered members of society and the workforce, making the region's ambitions for growth a reality.

With the theme “From vision to action: driving growth and inclusive transformation through partnership,“ the event explored innovative ways to remodel university systems to ensure a resilient future for individuals, institutions, and wider society.