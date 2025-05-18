$!MSU’s 35th Convocation Ceremony – Celebrates Academic Excellence

IN celebration of a longstanding commitment to academic excellence, the 35th Convocation Ceremony of Management and Science University (MSU) will witness the conferment of degrees and diplomas to 1,974 graduates representing 126 academic programmes. The ceremony is being held over four sessions across two days at the university’s Chancellor Hall. The convocation marks the successful completion of studies for 47 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) graduates, 64 Master’s degree holders, 887 Bachelor’s degree recipients, and 976 Diploma holders. The Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE) stands out for offering the highest number of programmes — a total of 27, while the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies (FBMP) produced the largest graduating cohort, comprising 509 graduates. This year also marks a significant milestone with the graduation of the inaugural cohorts from three newly introduced programmes: Master in Counselling and Guidance, Master in Early Childhood Education, and Bachelor in Liberal Arts (Honours). Presiding over the ceremony was His Royal Highness Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Ibni Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin, Crown Prince of Kedah, who serves as the Chancellor of MSU. Also in attendance were MSU President and Founder, Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab. Yajid; Vice-Chancellor, Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid; members of the University Board, and senior management officials.

In recognition of outstanding academic and co-curricular achievements, five special excellence award categories were presented to 49 distinguished graduates. These awards, sponsored by the Yayasan MSU, include plaques, cash prizes, and scholarships for postgraduate studies at MSU. Recipients included:Chancellor’s Gold Medal: Amelia Shafinaz Azmi Faez , Bachelor in Liberal Arts (Hons); President’s Award: Putri Ely Qistina Shariff, Bachelor in International Business (Hons) and Hana Nabilah Mustafa Kamal, Diploma in Graphic Design); Mohd Shukri Yajid Outstanding Award: Jesuvan Raj Paul, Bachelor in Music Technology (Hons); Academic Awards: 26 recipients as well as Industry Awards: 19 recipients Industry partners involved in the Industry Awards include: MSU Pharma Sdn Bhd; MSU Medical Centre; Betelcare Sdn Bhd; Affin Bank Berhad, National Heart Institute (IJN); Fire Fighter Industry Sdn Bhd; BilaBila Retail Sdn Bhd; Novatiq Scientific Sdn Bhd; Jsoft Solution Sdn Bhd; Foto Unigraduate Sdn Bhd; Arah Tenang Sdn Bhd; Mardhiyyah Hotel & Suites; Nelson’s Franchise (M) Sdn Bhd; Beststar Travel Centre Sdn Bhd; Arba Travel; Focus Point Vision Care Group Sdn Bhd as well as BJC Foods (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd MSU’s collaboration with more than 2,000 industry partners, notably through its University Industry Advisory Panel (UIAP), has ensured the delivery of industry-relevant, high-quality academic programmes. This has contributed to producing graduates who are not only competent and technically skilled but also holistic, well-balanced, and socially engaged. The university has undergone significant transformation to remain aligned with the evolving landscape of global and national higher education. Key performance indicators reflecting this transformation include graduate employability, industry engagement, entrepreneurship, internationalization, research and innovation, community-based sustainability, flexible education, and lifelong learning. According to the 2024 Graduate Tracer Study by the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), MSU recorded an exceptional Graduate Employability (GE) rate of 99%, with a Graduate Marketability (GM) rate of 99.7%—among the highest in the nation. This achievement is reinforced by recognition from Talentbank, which named MSU the Employers’ Choice of University 2025, as per the National Graduate Employability Index (GE Index).