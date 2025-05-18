$!MSU’s 35th Convocation Ceremony – Celebrates Academic Excellence

IN celebration of a longstanding commitment to academic excellence, the 35th Convocation Ceremony of Management and Science University (MSU) will witness the conferment of degrees and diplomas to 1,974 graduates representing 126 academic programmes. The ceremony is being held over four sessions across two days at the university’s Chancellor Hall.
The convocation marks the successful completion of studies for 47 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) graduates, 64 Master’s degree holders, 887 Bachelor’s degree recipients, and 976 Diploma holders.
The Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE) stands out for offering the highest number of programmes — a total of 27, while the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies (FBMP) produced the largest graduating cohort, comprising 509 graduates.
This year also marks a significant milestone with the graduation of the inaugural cohorts from three newly introduced programmes: Master in Counselling and Guidance, Master in Early Childhood Education, and Bachelor in Liberal Arts (Honours).
Presiding over the ceremony was His Royal Highness Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Ibni Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin, Crown Prince of Kedah, who serves as the Chancellor of MSU. Also in attendance were MSU President and Founder, Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab. Yajid; Vice-Chancellor, Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid; members of the University Board, and senior management officials.
In recognition of outstanding academic and co-curricular achievements, five special excellence award categories were presented to 49 distinguished graduates. These awards, sponsored by the Yayasan MSU, include plaques, cash prizes, and scholarships for postgraduate studies at MSU.
Recipients included:Chancellor’s Gold Medal: Amelia Shafinaz Azmi Faez , Bachelor in Liberal Arts (Hons); President’s Award: Putri Ely Qistina Shariff, Bachelor in International Business (Hons) and Hana Nabilah Mustafa Kamal, Diploma in Graphic Design); Mohd Shukri Yajid Outstanding Award: Jesuvan Raj Paul, Bachelor in Music Technology (Hons); Academic Awards: 26 recipients as well as Industry Awards: 19 recipients
Industry partners involved in the Industry Awards include: MSU Pharma Sdn Bhd;
MSU Medical Centre; Betelcare Sdn Bhd; Affin Bank Berhad, National Heart Institute (IJN); Fire Fighter Industry Sdn Bhd; BilaBila Retail Sdn Bhd; Novatiq Scientific Sdn Bhd; Jsoft Solution Sdn Bhd; Foto Unigraduate Sdn Bhd; Arah Tenang Sdn Bhd; Mardhiyyah Hotel & Suites; Nelson’s Franchise (M) Sdn Bhd; Beststar Travel Centre Sdn Bhd; Arba Travel; Focus Point Vision Care Group Sdn Bhd as well as BJC Foods (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
MSU’s collaboration with more than 2,000 industry partners, notably through its University Industry Advisory Panel (UIAP), has ensured the delivery of industry-relevant, high-quality academic programmes. This has contributed to producing graduates who are not only competent and technically skilled but also holistic, well-balanced, and socially engaged.
The university has undergone significant transformation to remain aligned with the evolving landscape of global and national higher education. Key performance indicators reflecting this transformation include graduate employability, industry engagement, entrepreneurship, internationalization, research and innovation, community-based sustainability, flexible education, and lifelong learning.
According to the 2024 Graduate Tracer Study by the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), MSU recorded an exceptional Graduate Employability (GE) rate of 99%, with a Graduate Marketability (GM) rate of 99.7%—among the highest in the nation. This achievement is reinforced by recognition from Talentbank, which named MSU the Employers’ Choice of University 2025, as per the National Graduate Employability Index (GE Index).
Significantly, 2025 marks MSU’s debut in the THE World and Asia Rankings. Among MSU’s notable accomplishments over the past four decades are its rankings in global and regional university evaluations include: QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2025: #580; Times Higher Education (THE) WUR 2025: #801–1000; QS Asia University Rankings 2025: #129; THE Asia Rankings 2025: #401–500; QS Asia 2025 – Southeast Asia: #28; QS Top 50 Under 50: Top 100 globally as well as QS Graduate Employability Rankings: #301–500
MSU’s focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is also reflected in its performance include: THE Impact Rankings 2024: #301–400;
QS WUR Sustainability 2025: #1161–1180; AppliedHE Private University Ranking: ASEAN 2025: #7; named Engaged & Sustainable University of the Year 2024 by the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial & Engaged Universities (ACEEU).
MSU has also excelled in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025:
- Hospitality & Leisure Management: #36 globally, #2 in Malaysia
- Art & Design: #51–100 globally, #1 in Malaysia
- Business & Management Studies: #250 globally, #5 in Malaysia
- Computer Science & Information Systems: #701–750 globally, #20 in Malaysia
- Medicine: First-time listing, #701–850 globally, #20 in Malaysia
Internationalization efforts continue to be a key pillar of MSU’s strategic direction. Programmes such as the Global Mobility Programme (GMP) and Global Leadership Programme (GLP) empower students to develop global leadership skills in line with the university’s motto: Transforming Lives, Enriching Future. These initiatives are supported by the Scholarship for Mobility and International Learning Experiences (SMILE), offered through the Yayasan MSU.
As of today, MSU maintains active collaborations with over 350 partner universities across Southeast Asia, East Asia, Central Asia, China, the Middle East, Eurasia, Europe, West Asia, and Oceania.