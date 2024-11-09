Producing the best in healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a pressing need for qualified medical and healthcare professionals in Malaysia, with the Ministry of Health estimating that the country needs 28,000 more medical specialists by 2030.

The current demand for these professionals prompted Management and Science University (MSU) to offer the exclusive Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme, so the gap could be filled in the healthcare sector.

Among the many medical schools in Malaysia, MSU stands out for its ability to produce well-rounded and qualified medical doctors who can significantly impact the healthcare sector, both in terms of its facilities and the expertise of teaching staff.

Through lectures and instructions at MSU, its medical students develop essential soft skills, which include critical decision-making, surgical teamwork, crisis management, effective communication and a deep understanding of medical knowledge to succeed in the profession.

The Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) consists of a five-year programme, offered at the MSU main campus in Shah Alam and offshore campus in Bangalore, India. It is Malaysia’s first medical school to receive a five-year accreditation from the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC).

MSU’s MBBS programme has also received recognition by the India’s National Medical Commission (NMC), Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC), and the Maldives Medical and Dental Council (MMDC). In addition, MSU’s MBBS curriculum complies with MMC’s guidelines.

To ensure students benefit in the best way possible, MSU designed its five-year medical course into two study phases through its International Medical School (IMS).

In Phase I, known as the pre-Clinical phase (Years 1 & 2), students are exposed to basic medical sciences through system-based modules.

Phase II, also known as the clinical phase (Years 3, 4 & 5), is conducted through the discipline-based posting that includes Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatric, Psychiatry, Primary Care, Orthopaedics, Emergency Medicine, and Short Postings.

MSU emphasises clinical communication skills for its MBBS course. Hence, MSU’s MBBS course is designed to give students numerous opportunities to develop their clinical skills through community engagement visits to medical practices, community care facilities and hospitals. By offering these opportunities, MSU has successfully created well-rounded medical doctors who excel academically as well as display good interpersonal skills.

Upon completion of their MBBS degrees, the new doctors must register with the Public Services Department (JPA) and undergo a two-year housemanship at selected public hospitals while supervised by the Ministry of Health.

MSU medical students have the privilege of completing their clinical training at two major referral hospitals in Malaysia, Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang and Hospital Sungai Buloh.

When training future doctors, having state-of-the-art facilities for practical training significantly affects a student’s overall educational experience.

To provide the best facilities, MSU proceeded to build its own medical centre and became Malaysia’s first private university with its own private specialist hospital, providing state-of-the-art healthcare services to the public as well as job opportunities for its medical and health science graduates.

Intakes for MBBS programme are in April and October. Qualified students are required to sit for the Medical Entry Test (MET) at the MSU campus in Shah Alam to determine their aptitude for the MBBS programme.

Alternatively, MSU’s Foundation in Science Biology/Health Science offers a fast-track pre-university programme that prepares for entry into MBBS programme.

For those who wish to sit for the MET at MSU, please call 03-5521 6868, email your enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit www.msu.edu.my.