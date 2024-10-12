RM50 mil scholarships offer to deserving students

IN supporting the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) efforts to ensure all students, regardless of background or locality, have access to tertiary education, the Management and Science University (MSU) through its foundation, Yayasan MSU (YM), launched RM50 million worth of scholarships to prospective students, particularly those from the B40 category, to ensure they could continue their education at MSU.
At the launch were representatives from 131 educational institutions across the country, including 119 secondary schools, nine vocational colleges, and three form-six colleges. Deserving students will be eligible for the RM50 million YM 2024/2025 scholarship assistance.
With the objective to nurture a young generation that is well-rounded, talented and aspirational, MSU has organised the programme as part of its continuous commitment to fortify its tagline of ‘transforming lives, while enriching the future’, with the MOE, specifically with its educational institutions at all levels.
Present at the launch of the Yayasan MSU Scholarship programme 2024/2025 was MSU president Professor Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, MSU vice-chancellor Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid, MSU vice-president of endowment and communications, Datuk Rosli Yusof, MSU senior management and representatives of educational institutions as well as students.
Yayasan MSU offers a number of scholarship programmes designed particularly for MSU students and staff, including the President Scholarship, MSU Outstanding Rewards Scholarship (MORE), Scholarship Reward for Excellence (SCORE), Scholarship for Mobility and International Experiences (SMILE), President Scholarship and joint scholarships with private parties as well as SLAB scheme (fully funded internal programme for staff academic development) and fellowship awards (offered to local and foreign candidates to pursue their PhD at MSU).
MSU believes instilling a culture of excellence among students is one of the most important aspects in producing competent, versatile and holistic graduates.
As a university that stresses the importance of graduates’ employability and entrepreneurial capabilities, MSU works closely with industries in order to ensure its relevance to current needs.
In its effort at generating well-rounded graduates, MSU places major emphasis on the soft-skills development of its students – through its Personal Enrichment Compe-tencies (PEC) undertakings, and the gauging of its student’s talents through the Graduates Employability Management Skills (GeMS). With 99% of graduate employability rate, ranked by the Malaysia’s Ministry of Higher Education and Index of Graduation on Time (iGoT) at 97%.
For a full range and information on programmes offered at MSU, please call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit www.msu.edu.my