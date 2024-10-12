RM50 mil scholarships offer to deserving students

IN supporting the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) efforts to ensure all students, regardless of background or locality, have access to tertiary education, the Management and Science University (MSU) through its foundation, Yayasan MSU (YM), launched RM50 million worth of scholarships to prospective students, particularly those from the B40 category, to ensure they could continue their education at MSU.

At the launch were representatives from 131 educational institutions across the country, including 119 secondary schools, nine vocational colleges, and three form-six colleges. Deserving students will be eligible for the RM50 million YM 2024/2025 scholarship assistance.

With the objective to nurture a young generation that is well-rounded, talented and aspirational, MSU has organised the programme as part of its continuous commitment to fortify its tagline of ‘transforming lives, while enriching the future’, with the MOE, specifically with its educational institutions at all levels.

Present at the launch of the Yayasan MSU Scholarship programme 2024/2025 was MSU president Professor Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, MSU vice-chancellor Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid, MSU vice-president of endowment and communications, Datuk Rosli Yusof, MSU senior management and representatives of educational institutions as well as students.