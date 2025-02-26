Setting a solid foundation

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) provides high school graduates with quality yet affordable education through its one-year Foundation programme. It is structured to prepare students to progress to their degree programme of choice.

The Foundation programmes are offered by the Centre for Foundation Studies (CFS) at both the Kampar and Sungai Long campus.

Students can either choose to pursue the Foundation in arts or Foundation in science programmes. The Foundation in arts programme allows students to choose between the arts and social science stream and the management and accountancy stream.

Those pursuing the Foundation in science programme, on the other hand, will be able to choose between the physical science stream and the biological science stream.

“UTAR’s Foundation programmes are tailored to meet the diverse needs and aspirations of every student. Whether you are exploring the sciences, delving into the arts, or venturing into business, the comprehensive curriculum provides a customised learning path that aligns with academic goals.

This personalised approach ensures that students receive the right balance of foundational knowledge and subject-specific expertise,” said CFS Director of Sungai Long campus, Melissa Stefanie Netto.

“The Foundation programmes serve as a bridge between the high school education and specialised degree programmes. The programmes offer a seamless transition, allowing you to explore a variety of subjects before committing to a specific field of study.

“This not only helps students make informed decisions about their academic and career path but also enhances their adaptability and versatility in an ever-evolving job market,” added CFS Director of Kampar Campus Tan Lee Siew.

The well-established UTAR Foundation programmes are designed to equip students with the necessary fundamental knowledge and essential skills, as well as sharpening their presentation skills and english language proficiency, ensuring a smooth transition to over 140 undergraduate programmes and postgraduate programmes at UTAR.

UTAR also offers scholarships and loans to students who achieve excellent academic results.

Students who attain 5A’s or above in their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) will be automatically considered for the UTAR Scholarship for top achievers, which offers tuition fee coverage of up to 100% for the foundation programme, depending on the number of A’s achieved.

In addition, UTAR places importance on the mental well-being of its students. The department of student affairs (DSA) provides counselling services to students on their campuses. The DSA’s qualified counsellors are always available to offer academic, career and personal advice to help students transition to university life.

It is recognised as one of the country’s fastest growing private higher education institutions since its inception in 2002. The University now has about 20,000 students with campuses in Kampar, Perak, and Bandar Sungai Long, Selangor. UTAR offers a variety of courses from foundation studies to bachelor, master’s and PhD.

Visit UTAR’s Open Day on 1-2 March from 9am to 4.30pm at both their Kampar and Sungai Long campuses. For more information, go to www.utar.edu.my or call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus), 03-9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus).