PETALING JAYA: Students from Taylor’s University Lakeside Campus’ Rotaract Club recently donated RM11,000 to the Inclusive Outdoor Classroom (IOC), a programme dedicated to providing inclusive outdoor learning experiences for children of all abilities.

The funds, which were raised by student groups, came after the IOC’s work was highlighted by theSun on Feb 10 and have boosted its work, which relies on grants, sponsorships, and donations to sustain operations.

Founded on Jan 31, 2016, by Anne Sivanathan, the IOC aims to create a space where children with and without disabilities can play, learn, and grow together in an environment that fosters inclusion and empathy.

“I am grateful to the students for their financial support. The fact that they believe in our cause and have lent their support to us is an example of the power of community-driven change.

“We need more students and members of the public to come forward so that together, we can ensure those with and without disabilities can interact and forge an inclusive future for all Malaysians,” she said.

Anne said while the IOC believes in the potential of young changemakers, this level of support exceeded its expectations and reinforced the impact of collective action.