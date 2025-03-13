PETALING JAYA: Students from Taylor’s University Lakeside Campus’ Rotaract Club recently donated RM11,000 to the Inclusive Outdoor Classroom (IOC), a programme dedicated to providing inclusive outdoor learning experiences for children of all abilities.
The funds, which were raised by student groups, came after the IOC’s work was highlighted by theSun on Feb 10 and have boosted its work, which relies on grants, sponsorships, and donations to sustain operations.
Founded on Jan 31, 2016, by Anne Sivanathan, the IOC aims to create a space where children with and without disabilities can play, learn, and grow together in an environment that fosters inclusion and empathy.
“I am grateful to the students for their financial support. The fact that they believe in our cause and have lent their support to us is an example of the power of community-driven change.
“We need more students and members of the public to come forward so that together, we can ensure those with and without disabilities can interact and forge an inclusive future for all Malaysians,” she said.
Anne said while the IOC believes in the potential of young changemakers, this level of support exceeded its expectations and reinforced the impact of collective action.
Currently operating in USJ12, Subang Jaya, the IOC provides sensory-rich activities, interactive play zones, and accessible learning opportunities for children with diverse needs.
Anne highlighted that the funds will go towards an upcoming four-day event to ensure the children have meaningful and enriching experiences.
However, in the long term, she hopes to use additional funds to enhance inclusive play spaces and introduce new interactive learning tools.
“Inclusion is transformative. Seeing a non-verbal child engage with others and another with mobility issues gain confidence reaffirms IOC’s impact,” she said, adding that while the RM11,000 donation is a significant help, IOC still needs about RM30,000 annually to sustain its programmes.
“Our priority is to expand training, improve inclusive learning materials, and enhance play-based environments. Any funding we get helps to ease our immediate constraints and supports long-term sustainability.”
Anne hopes that the success of the university students’ initiative will inspire other individuals and organisations to step forward and support the IOC.
She said unlike grants, which are often tied to specific projects, flexible funding from grassroots initiatives allows it to address immediate needs, pilot new ideas, and strengthen the overall impact.
The IOC supports around 60 children aged three to 27 with diverse needs, including autism, Down’s syndrome, ADHD, cerebral palsy, and hearing impairments.
“We’ve seen inclusion transform lives. A non-verbal child once began interacting and expressing emotions through play. The children played together without prejudice. It was a beautiful moment that reinforced why our work matters,” she said.
Anne also said that since the students’ fundraising activity, the IOC’s work has gained more awareness and interest from individuals, organisations, and potential partners.
“The students’ initiative has brought significant attention to our work. More individuals, clubs, and organisations have reached out to explore potential collaborations and offer us support.”
Looking ahead, Anne envisions a Malaysia where inclusive education for persons with disabilities becomes the norm, with schools having trained educators and resources to cater to all children.
“We are also proud to be selected as the local host for an international conference in April 2026, called the World Forum on Early Care and Education.
“This will be a great opportunity to further advocate for inclusive education and strengthen our global network.”
Anne said the IOC is more than a place. It’s a movement that is redefining what “belonging” means. “With more support, we can continue making a difference.”
Those who are keen to donate to the IOC or connect for collaboration can write to nsivanathan@hotmail.my.