University and industry experience for success

EMBARKING on a successful career in software engineering requires more than just theoretical knowledge; it demands practical experience and industry readiness.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) addresses this need through its innovative ‘2u2i’ study mode in the Bachelor of Science (Honours) Software Engineering programme, offered by the Lee Kong Chian Faculty of Engineering and Science (LKC FES) at its Sungai Long Campus.

The ‘2u2i’ model, which stands for “2 years university + 1-year industry,” is a structured approach designed to enhance students’ employability. This learning model aligns with the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2015-2025, focusing on holistic education, industry exposure, and entrepreneurial capabilities.

Students engage in comprehensive coursework, covering essential topics such as programming and problem solving, object-oriented application development, database system fundamentals, software design and testing, and web application development, building a solid foundation in software engineering principles, in the first two years of the course.

In the final year, students transition into a 12-month industry placement with UTAR’s partners, such as Aemulus Corporation Sdn. Bhd., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Payments Network Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Plexus Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd., Robert Bosch Sdn. Bhd., Silverlake Innovation Partners Sdn. Bhd, and Worldline International (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

This immersive experience allows students to apply their knowledge in real-world settings, gaining invaluable practical skills and insights into industry practices.

UTAR’s ‘2u2i’ approach offers multiple benefits to students. The 12-month industry placement ensures that students graduate with valuable work experience, making them highly attractive to employers. Additionally, the programme provides financial support, as students receive stipends during their industry placement, helping to ease financial concerns while they study.

Furthermore, it enhances essential soft skills by honing abilities such as teamwork, communication, and project management, all of which are vital for career progression.

With a combination of academic knowledge and industry experience, UTAR graduates are well-equipped to pursue various roles in the technology sector. They can excel as software engineers or architects, leveraging their expertise to design and develop innovative solutions. Additionally, they are well-prepared for roles as web or mobile application developers, creating dynamic and user-friendly applications.

With UTAR’s ‘2u2i’ software engineering programme, students can seamlessly transition from classroom to career, gaining the skills and confidence needed to thrive in the ever-evolving world of technology.

“At UTAR, we believe that education should not only focus on imparting knowledge but also on fostering adaptability and practical expertise. Our ‘2u2i’ programme ensures that students are well-prepared for the dynamic demands of the software industry,” said LKC FES Dean Prof Dr Yap Wun She.

UTAR offers over 140 programmes from foundation studies to bachelor, master’s and phD degrees in accounting, business, finance and economics, actuarial science, mathematics and process management, agriculture and food Science, arts, social sciences and education, Chinese studies, creative industries, digital animation, multimedia and design, engineering and built Environment, information and communication technology, life and physical sciences, and medicine and health sciences.

