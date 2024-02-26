UTAR builds on its success in accounting as a tool for financial story-telling

TO be good, an accountant must also possess the knowledge and skills to perform systematic recording, analysis, interpretation, and reporting of financial transactions and information.

These abilities then contribute to and affect the economic health of the business, decision-making, and compliance with financial regulations.

University Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), Head of the Faculty of Accountancy and Management (FAM), Zufara Arneeda Zulfakar said: “This continues to show that accountants are an important member of an organisation, especially when financial transparency is important. For an organisation, being financially transparent is more than fulfilling the legal and regulatory requirements.

Organisations demonstrate financial transparency because it is also an important strategy to make informed decisions, foster trust and confidence among investors, enhance the credibility of the organisation, assess financial risks, and build a positive brand image. All these contribute to ensuring the stability and viability of the organisation.”

UTAR’s efforts in supporting the growing demand for more accountants is sustained through its Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) Programme in FAM, and the Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Accounting, which together with the Bachelor of Finance (Honours) programme is offered in the Faculty of Business and Finance (FBF).

FBF Department of Commerce and Accountancy Head, Sonia Johanthan said: “Our programmes are designed to train and educate competent, dedicated and professional accountants who are highly sought after by various industries. In this era of digitalisation, the content of the curriculum is relevant to the industry requirements, particularly on digital awareness programmes for the students by incorporating digitation courses such as Introduction to Financial Prediction with Machine Learning in Python, Financial Technology, and Fundamentals of Digital Media Technology.

These courses are designed to prepare the graduates to be a team player in the industry. We also partnered with Alibaba Group to provide students the opportunity to participate in the Alibaba Global Digital Talent (GDT) Programme, which allows them to access insights, skills, and opportunities within the digital era. The programme is made up of two parts: Part 1 Digital Transformation and Part 2 Digital Entrepreneurship.”

FBF’s programmes prepare graduates for a vast array of roles in the industry, which include Accountant (Costing and Financial), Financial Controller, Audit Manager, Investment Analyst, Corporate Planning Executive, Tax Consultant, Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Registered Financial Planner (RFP), Auditor, Accountant, Treasury and Risk Manager, and Company Secretary.

FAM’s Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) Programme is a four-year accounting programme that leads to an accounting degree, recognised by the Malaysia Institute of Accountants (MIA).

Upon graduation, graduates can apply to become a Chartered Accountant with MIA if they have three years of relevant work experience. Graduates of the Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) programme are eligible for certain exemptions from the professional examinations listed above. Career prospects include Auditor, Accountant, Financial Planner/Advisor, Corporate Planning Manager, Investment Advisor, Pricing Manager, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

UTAR addresses the pressing need for growing accounting talent through its quality and affordable education, which proves to provide equal opportunities to any individual who wishes to contribute to the field of accounting.

Backed by the employability rate of 95-97% within nine months of graduation, graduates of these programmes are sure to find a setting that would allow them to unleash their capabilities and put into practice the knowledge and skills acquired at the university.

UTAR offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in areas including Accountancy, Actuarial Science, Applied Mathematics, Arts, Chinese Studies, Malaysia Studies, Business and Economics, Biotechnology, Engineering and Build Environment, Information and Communication Technology, Life and Physical Sciences, Medicine and Health Sciences, Media and Journalism, Education and General Studies, and Agriculture and Food Science.

The university also engages in the provision and conduct of research, consultation, management and leadership training, and other related educational services at its Sungai Long and Kampar campuses in Malaysia. For more information, please visit www.utar.edu.my or call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus), 03-9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus).