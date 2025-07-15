Chelsea’s Club World Cup win raises questions over player fatigue

CHELSEA’S emphatic 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final capped off a historic season, but the toll of a gruelling 64-game campaign could pose challenges in the coming year.

Under manager Enzo Maresca, the Blues secured multiple trophies, including the UEFA Conference League and a fourth-place Premier League finish, while also conquering FIFA’s revamped global tournament. The win at MetLife Stadium, powered by Cole Palmer’s brilliance, solidified Chelsea’s resurgence after a difficult period two years ago.

Maresca praised his squad’s adaptability amid constant new signings, stating, “Talent alone is not enough. You need to find a way for them to all fit together.” The Italian’s tactical acumen has transformed Chelsea into title contenders, with new recruits like Joao Pedro making an immediate impact.

However, the physical demands of such an extended season raise concerns. While rivals like Liverpool and Arsenal enjoyed extended breaks, Chelsea’s off-season is drastically shortened. Their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace is just five weeks after the Club World Cup final, with a friendly against Bayer Leverkusen scheduled even earlier.

Captain Reece James called the triumph a “big statement,“ but FIFPro’s warnings about player workload loom large. The union advocates for mandatory four-week breaks to prevent burnout—a luxury Chelsea’s stars may not fully get.

PSG face similar challenges, with their UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham just a month after their New York defeat. As elite clubs chase glory, the long-term cost of relentless competition remains uncertain. - AFP