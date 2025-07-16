Four firms appointed for private vehicle ownership inspections in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Transport has appointed four companies to conduct Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre (PPKM) services specifically for Change of Ownership Inspections (M.V.15) for private vehicles.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook stated that this move aims to expand inspection service availability and ease public access.

Previously, vehicle owners had only one option—PUSPAKOM—for mandatory inspections before selling or buying used cars. With the new appointments, the public can choose from multiple service providers, reducing congestion at existing centres.

The four selected companies are Carro Technology Sdn Bhd, Carsome Academy Sdn Bhd, Wawasan Bintang Sdn Bhd, and Beriman Gold Sdn Bhd.

The decision follows a Cabinet Meeting agreement in March 2023 to open vehicle inspection services to qualified firms under the Road Transport Act 1987.

Each company has 12 months to meet licensing conditions, including a minimum paid-up capital of RM1 million, local ownership, and facility readiness. The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will monitor compliance before granting operating licenses.

Key requirements include infrastructure development, inspection equipment, MySIKAP system integration, and JPJ-accredited inspectors. Companies involved in used car sales must maintain dedicated inspection lanes and staff, adhering to ISO/IEC 17020:2012 standards.

Loke emphasised that expanding PPKM services promotes competition and improves inspection quality for road safety. The shift from a single-player concession to a multi-licensing system aligns with current policies.

The ministry may also consider mandatory motorcycle inspections for ownership transfers in the future. - Bernama